WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Fund Administrator for the Kraft Heinz Co. ("KHC") Fair Fund (the "KHC Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the KHC Fair Fund. The KHC Fair Fund was established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") enforcement action against KHC to distribute more than $62 million in civil money penalties to investors harmed by KHC's alleged accounting misconduct that resulting in KHC reporting inflated earnings metrics during the period from 2015 through 2018. Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved on December 23, 2022, the KHC Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased KHC common stock between February 26, 2016 and February 21, 2019 and who satisfy the conditions of the Plan. The Plan can be found at: khcfairfund.com or sec.gov.

Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Kraft Heinz Co., Common Stock

Who is Eligible to Participate?

Any person or entity that purchased or acquired KHC common stock during the period from February 26, 2016 to February 21, 2019 may be eligible for compensation from the KHC Fair Fund subject to certain eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

Kraft Heinz Common Stock – (KHC) CUSIP: 500754106

Determination of Eligible Losses

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in KHC common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to KHC Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the KHC Fair Fund website: khcfairfund.com. If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the KHC Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also request a claim form by calling us toll free at (800) 218-5449, or by sending an email request to info@khcfairfund.com.

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on June 21, 2023

APPLY NOW!

KHC Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6977, Syracuse, NY 13217-6977.

Toll free number: (800) 218-5449.

(PRNewsfoto/RCB Fund Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCB Fund Services