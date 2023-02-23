Alpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

- Posts net income of $220.7 million, or $13.37 per diluted share, for the quarter
- Reports fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $247.9 million
- Returns roughly $517 million to shareholders through buybacks in 2022
- Returns approximately $100 million to shareholders through dividends declared in 2022
- Increases share buyback authorization to $1.2 billion from prior level of $1 billion
- Increases quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.418 per share
BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.
(millions, except per share)
Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Net income
$220.7
$252.8
$257.4
Net income per diluted share
$13.37
$14.27
$13.45
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$247.9
$296.2
$318.5
Operating cash flow
$185.0
$497.0
$104.3
Capital expenditures
($61.0)
($33.3)
($22.9)
Tons of coal sold
3.9
4.1
4.0
__________________________________
1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.
"2022 was an extremely successful year for our company," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Even with the previously-announced fourth quarter issues that prevented us from finishing as strong as we would have liked, the year as a whole brought about record performance in Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow as well as the successful elimination of our term loan debt. In 2022, we returned more than half a billion dollars of capital to our stockholders in the form of share repurchases and we declared another $100 million in dividends in 2022, the most recent of which we paid on January 3, 2023. Additionally, the Alpha board has approved an increase in the share repurchase authorization of $200 million to further demonstrate our commitment to our capital return program. We look forward to bringing this positive momentum into the rest of 2023."
Financial Performance
Alpha reported net income of $220.7 million, or $13.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the company had net income of $252.8 million, or $14.27 per diluted share.
For the fourth quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $247.9 million, compared to $296.2 million in the third quarter 2022.
Todd Munsey, chief financial officer, commented on the fourth quarter results: "As mentioned in our earnings pre-announcement, fourth quarter volumes were weaker than expected, largely due to challenging geology and transportation issues, both of which have continued to improve as we have worked through the first quarter of 2023."
Coal Revenues
(millions)
Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Met Segment
$804.9
$840.6
All Other
$16.3
$27.2
Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)
$699.0
$718.1
All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1)
$16.3
$27.2
Tons Sold
(millions)
Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Met Segment
3.8
3.9
All Other
0.1
0.2
__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."
Coal Sales Realization(1)
(per ton)
Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Met Segment
$186.29
$184.31
All Other
$126.10
$109.27
__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results
Fourth quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $186.29 per ton and net realization in the All Other category was $126.10.
The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the fourth quarter by pricing mechanism.
(in millions, except per ton data)
Met Segment Sales
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022
Tons Sold
Coal Revenues
Realization/ton(1)
% of Met Tons
Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms
1.1
$218.3
$196.88
33 %
Domestic
0.9
$170.2
$195.01
26 %
Export - Australian Indexed
1.4
$253.4
$183.59
41 %
Total Met Coal Revenues
3.4
$641.9
$190.94
100 %
Thermal Coal Revenues
0.4
$57.0
$146.24
Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1)
3.8
$698.9
$186.29
__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results
Cost of Coal Sales
(in millions, except per ton data)
Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Cost of Coal Sales
$549.1
$554.1
Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1)
$434.3
$425.4
(per ton)
Met Segment(1)
$112.97
$104.86
All Other(1)
$80.76
$67.48
|__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-
Alpha's fourth quarter Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $112.97 per ton. Third quarter cost of coal sales for the Met segment was $104.86. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $80.76 per ton in the fourth quarter 2022 against an average cost of $67.48 per ton in the third quarter 2022. The higher costs in fourth quarter were attributable to operational challenges and approximately $2.00 per ton of discretionary incentive compensation to our employees.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter decreased to $185.0 million as compared to $497.0 million in the third quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 operating cash flow included an approximate $235 million reduction in accounts receivable as a result of coal indices softening from historical highs reached earlier in the year. In addition, the fourth quarter operating cash was reduced by a reclass to deposits of approximately $85 million related to the previously announced quarterly and special dividend. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2022 were $61.0 million compared to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.
As of December 31, 2022, the company had total liquidity of $441.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $301.9 million, short-term investments of $46.1 million, and $93.1 million of unused availability under the ABL. The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of December 31, 2022, the company had no borrowings and $61.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2022, was $11 million.
Dividend Program
On February 21, 2023, Alpha's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share, increased from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.418 per share, which will become payable on April 3, 2023 for holders of record as of March 15, 2023.
Any decision to pay future cash dividends will be made by the board and depend on Alpha's future earnings and financial condition and other relevant factors.
Share Repurchase Program
In 2022, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. On February 21, 2023, Alpha's board increased this authorization by $200 million, bringing the total authorization of the share repurchase program to $1.2 billion. As of January 31, 2023, the company has acquired approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $560 million. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of January 31, 2023 was 15,326,644, not including the potentially dilutive effect of unexercised warrant shares or unvested equity awards.
The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.
Operational and Performance Update
During the fourth quarter, in our continuing efforts to secure in-demand supplies and services, our subsidiary Maxxim Rebuild Co., LLC ("Maxxim") purchased certain assets of Industrial Plating and Machine, Inc., which manufactures essential mining equipment components, including gear cases. In addition, in January 2023, Maxxim completed a series of transactions to acquire a number of coal trucks and related equipment and facilities.
As of February 14, 2023, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 38% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $195.89 per ton and 52% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $119.79 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 97% committed and priced at an average price of $94.08 per ton.
2023 Guidance
in millions of tons
Low
High
Metallurgical
15.0
16.0
Thermal
1.4
1.8
Met Segment
16.4
17.8
All Other
0.3
0.6
Total Shipments
16.7
18.4
Committed/Priced1,2,3
Committed
Average Price
Metallurgical - Domestic
$193.17
Metallurgical - Export
$207.66
Metallurgical Total
38 %
$195.89
Thermal
52 %
$119.79
Met Segment
39 %
$186.39
All Other
97 %
$94.08
Committed/Unpriced1,3
Committed
Metallurgical Total
38 %
Thermal
— %
Met Segment
34 %
All Other
— %
Costs per ton4
Low
High
Met Segment
$106.00
$112.00
All Other
$87.00
$93.00
In millions (except taxes)
Low
High
SG&A5
$59
$65
Idle Operations Expense
$21
$31
Cash Interest Expense
$2
$10
DD&A
$115
$135
Capital Expenditures
$250
$280
Tax Rate
15 %
20 %
Notes:
1.
Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of February 14, 2023. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.
2.
Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.
3.
Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.
4.
Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.
5.
Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.
Additionally, the board of directors has scheduled the company's annual meeting of stockholders for May 3, 2023.
Conference Call
The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.
Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Coal revenues
$ 821,142
$ 826,558
$ 4,092,987
$ 2,252,624
Other revenues
2,306
1,658
8,605
6,062
Total revenues
823,448
828,216
4,101,592
2,258,686
Costs and expenses:
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items
549,143
494,554
2,285,969
1,677,782
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,930
29,786
107,620
110,047
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
5,943
6,550
23,765
26,520
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
3,460
3,842
19,498
13,244
Asset impairment and restructuring
—
—
—
(561)
Selling, general and administrative
23,279
19,010
71,618
63,901
Total other operating loss (income):
Mark-to-market adjustment for
(1,735)
1,516
8,880
19,525
Other expense (income)
2,794
(5,682)
3,363
(10,972)
Total costs and expenses
606,814
549,576
2,520,713
1,899,486
Income from operations
216,634
278,640
1,580,879
359,200
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1,747)
(16,364)
(21,802)
(69,654)
Interest income
1,775
13
3,187
336
Equity loss in affiliates
(6,028)
(2,988)
(14,346)
(4,149)
Miscellaneous income, net
2,298
1,341
6,832
6,465
Total other expense, net
(3,702)
(17,998)
(26,129)
(67,002)
Income before income taxes
212,932
260,642
1,554,750
292,198
Income tax benefit (expense)
7,748
(3,197)
(106,205)
(3,408)
Net income
$ 220,680
$ 257,445
$ 1,448,545
$ 288,790
Basic income per common share
$ 13.86
$ 13.93
$ 82.82
$ 15.66
Diluted income per common share:
$ 13.37
$ 13.45
$ 79.49
$ 15.30
Weighted average shares - basic
15,923,288
18,484,309
17,490,886
18,441,175
Weighted average shares - diluted
16,504,793
19,135,326
18,222,397
18,871,682
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 301,906
$ 81,211
Short-term investments
46,052
—
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239 and $393 as
407,210
489,241
Inventories, net
200,574
129,382
Short-term deposits
84,748
425
Short-term restricted cash
24,547
11,977
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49,384
35,750
Total current assets
1,114,421
747,986
Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
442,645
362,218
Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of
451,062
444,302
Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $53,719 and $34,221 as
55,102
74,197
Long-term restricted investments
105,735
30,949
Long-term restricted cash
28,941
89,426
Deferred income taxes
11,378
—
Other non-current assets
103,195
108,634
Total assets
$ 2,312,479
$ 1,857,712
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 3,078
$ 2,989
Trade accounts payable
106,037
90,093
Acquisition-related obligations - current
28,254
22,405
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
265,256
180,442
Total current liabilities
402,625
295,929
Long-term debt
7,897
445,562
Acquisition-related obligations - long-term
—
19,000
Workers' compensation and black lung obligations
188,247
231,876
Pension obligations
110,836
159,930
Asset retirement obligations
142,048
132,013
Deferred income taxes
10,874
317
Other non-current liabilities
20,197
26,176
Total liabilities
882,724
1,310,803
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 21.7 million issued
217
208
Additional paid-in capital
815,442
784,743
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,162)
(58,503)
Treasury stock, at cost: 6.2 million shares at December 31, 2022 and 2.4 million shares
(649,061)
(107,800)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
1,275,319
(71,739)
Total stockholders' equity
1,429,755
546,909
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,312,479
$ 1,857,712
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 1,448,545
$ 288,790
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
107,620
110,047
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
19,498
13,244
Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount
233
1,258
Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount
8,282
12,338
Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations
8,880
19,525
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net
43
(9,911)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
23,765
26,520
Employee benefit plans, net
(4,492)
(1,751)
Deferred income taxes
(14,521)
(163)
Asset impairment and restructuring
—
(561)
Stock-based compensation
7,484
5,315
Equity loss in affiliates
14,346
4,149
Other, net
(994)
(6,570)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Trade accounts receivable, net
82,774
(336,240)
Inventories, net
(63,169)
(21,331)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(12,031)
61,581
Deposits
(84,314)
26,853
Other non-current assets
11,268
(250)
Trade accounts payable
3,721
25,154
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(6,872)
15,961
Acquisition-related obligations
(22,264)
(18,121)
Asset retirement obligations
(18,699)
(16,306)
Other non-current liabilities
(25,098)
(24,588)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,484,005
174,943
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(164,309)
(83,300)
Proceeds on disposal of assets
3,623
8,224
Cash paid for business acquired
(24,878)
—
Capital contributions to equity affiliates
(19,556)
(6,677)
Purchases of investment securities
(269,420)
(17,985)
Maturity of investment securities
149,397
13,265
Other, net
(4,214)
(3,382)
Net cash used in investing activities
(329,357)
(89,855)
Financing activities:
Repurchases of long-term debt
—
(18,415)
Principal repayments of long-term debt
(450,622)
(119,097)
Dividend and dividend equivalents paid
(13,360)
—
Common stock repurchases and related expenses
(521,803)
(786)
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
5,643
—
Other, net
(1,726)
(8,747)
Net cash used in financing activities
(981,868)
(147,045)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
172,780
(61,957)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
182,614
244,571
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 355,394
$ 182,614
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 25,895
$ 63,061
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 139,663
$ 176
Cash received for income tax refunds
$ 6
$ 64,498
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
Financing leases and capital financing - equipment
$ 9,833
$ 787
Accrued capital expenditures
$ 18,456
$ 9,964
Accrued common stock repurchases
$ 3,016
$ —
Accrued dividend payable
$ 88,128
$ —
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 301,906
$ 81,211
Short-term restricted cash
24,547
11,977
Long-term restricted cash
28,941
89,426
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the
$ 355,394
$ 182,614
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 220,680
$ 252,817
$ 257,445
$ 1,448,545
$ 288,790
Interest expense
1,747
1,754
16,364
21,802
69,654
Interest income
(1,775)
(1,059)
(13)
(3,187)
(336)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(7,748)
5,730
3,197
106,205
3,408
Depreciation, depletion and
23,930
27,925
29,786
107,620
110,047
Non-cash stock compensation
3,381
1,520
964
7,484
5,315
Mark-to-market adjustment -
(1,735)
(2,954)
1,516
8,880
19,525
Gain on settlement of acquisition-
—
—
(1,125)
—
(1,125)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
5,943
5,921
6,550
23,765
26,520
Asset impairment and restructuring
—
—
—
—
(561)
Amortization of acquired
3,460
4,543
3,842
19,498
13,244
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 247,883
$ 296,197
$ 318,526
$ 1,740,612
$ 534,481
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 804,876
$ 16,266
$ 821,142
Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues
(105,911)
1
(105,910)
Non-GAAP Coal revenues
$ 698,965
$ 16,267
$ 715,232
Tons sold
3,752
129
3,881
Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton
$ 186.29
$ 126.10
$ 184.29
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$ 541,547
$ 7,596
$ 549,143
Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
19,575
4,083
23,658
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
3,412
2,531
5,943
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
2,517
943
3,460
Total Cost of coal sales
$ 567,051
$ 15,153
$ 582,204
Less: Freight and handling costs
(105,911)
1
(105,910)
Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
(19,575)
(4,083)
(23,658)
Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
(3,412)
(2,531)
(5,943)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(2,517)
(943)
(3,460)
Less: Idled and closed mine costs
(11,754)
2,821
(8,933)
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 423,882
$ 10,418
$ 434,300
Tons sold
3,752
129
3,881
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton
$ 112.97
$ 80.76
$ 111.90
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 804,876
$ 16,266
$ 821,142
Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)
(567,051)
(15,153)
(582,204)
GAAP Coal margin
$ 237,825
$ 1,113
$ 238,938
Tons sold
3,752
129
3,881
GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 63.39
$ 8.63
$ 61.57
GAAP Coal margin
$ 237,825
$ 1,113
$ 238,938
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
19,575
4,083
23,658
Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
3,412
2,531
5,943
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
2,517
943
3,460
Add: Idled and closed mine costs
11,754
(2,821)
8,933
Non-GAAP Coal margin
$ 275,083
$ 5,849
$ 280,932
Tons sold
3,752
129
3,881
Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 73.32
$ 45.34
$ 72.39
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 840,638
$ 27,211
$ 867,849
Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues
(122,585)
(3)
(122,588)
Non-GAAP Coal revenues
$ 718,053
$ 27,208
$ 745,261
Tons sold
3,896
249
4,145
Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton
$ 184.31
$ 109.27
$ 179.80
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$ 534,718
$ 19,337
$ 554,055
Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
26,747
906
27,653
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
3,390
2,531
5,921
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
3,591
952
4,543
Total Cost of coal sales
$ 568,446
$ 23,726
$ 592,172
Less: Freight and handling costs
(122,585)
(3)
(122,588)
Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
(26,747)
(906)
(27,653)
Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
(3,390)
(2,531)
(5,921)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(3,591)
(952)
(4,543)
Less: Idled and closed mine costs
(3,580)
(2,531)
(6,111)
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 408,553
$ 16,803
$ 425,356
Tons sold
3,896
249
4,145
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton
$ 104.86
$ 67.48
$ 102.62
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 840,638
$ 27,211
$ 867,849
Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)
(568,446)
(23,726)
(592,172)
GAAP Coal margin
$ 272,192
$ 3,485
$ 275,677
Tons sold
3,896
249
4,145
GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 69.86
$ 14.00
$ 66.51
GAAP Coal margin
$ 272,192
$ 3,485
$ 275,677
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
26,747
906
27,653
Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
3,390
2,531
5,921
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
3,591
952
4,543
Add: Idled and closed mine costs
3,580
2,531
6,111
Non-GAAP Coal margin
$ 309,500
$ 10,405
$ 319,905
Tons sold
3,896
249
4,145
Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 79.44
$ 41.79
$ 77.18
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 811,528
$ 15,030
$ 826,558
Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues
(127,925)
(16)
(127,941)
Non-GAAP Coal revenues
$ 683,603
$ 15,014
$ 698,617
Tons sold
3,784
240
4,024
Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton
$ 180.66
$ 62.56
$ 173.61
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$ 481,317
$ 13,237
$ 494,554
Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
24,560
5,041
29,601
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
3,401
3,149
6,550
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
3,922
(80)
3,842
Total Cost of coal sales
$ 513,200
$ 21,347
$ 534,547
Less: Freight and handling costs
(127,925)
(16)
(127,941)
Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
(24,560)
(5,041)
(29,601)
Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
(3,401)
(3,149)
(6,550)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(3,922)
80
(3,842)
Less: Idled and closed mine costs
(3,533)
1,363
(2,170)
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 349,859
$ 14,584
$ 364,443
Tons sold
3,784
240
4,024
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton
$ 92.46
$ 60.77
$ 90.57
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 811,528
$ 15,030
$ 826,558
Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)
(513,200)
(21,347)
(534,547)
GAAP Coal margin
$ 298,328
$ (6,317)
$ 292,011
Tons sold
3,784
240
4,024
GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 78.84
$ (26.32)
$ 72.57
GAAP Coal margin
$ 298,328
$ (6,317)
$ 292,011
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
24,560
5,041
29,601
Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
3,401
3,149
6,550
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
3,922
(80)
3,842
Add: Idled and closed mine costs
3,533
(1,363)
2,170
Non-GAAP Coal margin
$ 333,744
$ 430
$ 334,174
Tons sold
3,784
240
4,024
Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 88.20
$ 1.79
$ 83.05
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 4,018,515
$ 74,472
$ 4,092,987
Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues
(529,043)
(20)
(529,063)
Non-GAAP Coal revenues
$ 3,489,472
$ 74,452
$ 3,563,924
Tons sold
15,478
900
16,378
Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton
$ 225.45
$ 82.72
$ 217.60
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$ 2,225,771
$ 60,198
$ 2,285,969
Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
100,584
6,036
106,620
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
13,590
10,175
23,765
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
15,699
3,799
19,498
Total Cost of coal sales
$ 2,355,644
$ 80,208
$ 2,435,852
Less: Freight and handling costs
(529,043)
(20)
(529,063)
Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
(100,584)
(6,036)
(106,620)
Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
(13,590)
(10,175)
(23,765)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(15,699)
(3,799)
(19,498)
Less: Idled and closed mine costs
(21,646)
(6,911)
(28,557)
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 1,675,082
$ 53,267
$ 1,728,349
Tons sold
15,478
900
16,378
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton
$ 108.22
$ 59.19
$ 105.53
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 4,018,515
$ 74,472
$ 4,092,987
Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)
(2,355,644)
(80,208)
(2,435,852)
GAAP Coal margin
$ 1,662,871
$ (5,736)
$ 1,657,135
Tons sold
15,478
900
16,378
GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 107.43
$ (6.37)
$ 101.18
GAAP Coal margin
$ 1,662,871
$ (5,736)
$ 1,657,135
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
100,584
6,036
106,620
Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
13,590
10,175
23,765
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
15,699
3,799
19,498
Add: Idled and closed mine costs
21,646
6,911
28,557
Non-GAAP Coal margin
$ 1,814,390
$ 21,185
$ 1,835,575
Tons sold
15,478
900
16,378
Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 117.22
$ 23.54
$ 112.08
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 2,173,647
$ 78,977
$ 2,252,624
Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues
(380,457)
(520)
(380,977)
Non-GAAP Coal revenues
$ 1,793,190
$ 78,457
$ 1,871,647
Tons sold
15,569
1,270
16,839
Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton
$ 115.18
$ 61.78
$ 111.15
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$ 1,607,157
$ 70,625
$ 1,677,782
Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
99,963
9,362
109,325
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
13,571
12,949
26,520
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
13,671
(427)
13,244
Total Cost of coal sales
$ 1,734,362
$ 92,509
$ 1,826,871
Less: Freight and handling costs
(380,457)
(520)
(380,977)
Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
(99,963)
(9,362)
(109,325)
Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
(13,571)
(12,949)
(26,520)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(13,671)
427
(13,244)
Less: Idled and closed mine costs
(16,858)
(9,720)
(26,578)
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 1,209,842
$ 60,385
$ 1,270,227
Tons sold
15,569
1,270
16,839
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton
$ 77.71
$ 47.55
$ 75.43
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Coal revenues
$ 2,173,647
$ 78,977
$ 2,252,624
Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)
(1,734,362)
(92,509)
(1,826,871)
GAAP Coal margin
$ 439,285
$ (13,532)
$ 425,753
Tons sold
15,569
1,270
16,839
GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 28.22
$ (10.66)
$ 25.28
GAAP Coal margin
$ 439,285
$ (13,532)
$ 425,753
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)
99,963
9,362
109,325
Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations
13,571
12,949
26,520
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
13,671
(427)
13,244
Add: Idled and closed mine costs
16,858
9,720
26,578
Non-GAAP Coal margin
$ 583,348
$ 18,072
$ 601,420
Tons sold
15,569
1,270
16,839
Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton
$ 37.47
$ 14.23
$ 35.72
(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 423,882
$ 10,418
$ 434,300
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(37,238)
—
(37,238)
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold
$ 386,644
$ 10,418
$ 397,062
Produced tons sold
3,561
130
3,691
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)
$ 108.58
$ 80.14
$ 107.58
(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 408,553
$ 16,803
$ 425,356
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(21,222)
—
(21,222)
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold
$ 387,331
$ 16,803
$ 404,134
Produced tons sold
3,795
249
4,044
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)
$ 102.06
$ 67.48
$ 99.93
(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 349,859
$ 14,584
$ 364,443
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(22,798)
(660)
(23,458)
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold
$ 327,061
$ 13,924
$ 340,985
Produced tons sold
3,610
235
3,845
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)
$ 90.60
$ 59.25
$ 88.68
(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 1,675,082
$ 53,267
$ 1,728,349
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(119,473)
(37)
(119,510)
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold
$ 1,555,609
$ 53,230
$ 1,608,839
Produced tons sold
14,938
900
15,838
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)
$ 104.14
$ 59.14
$ 101.58
(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Met
All Other
Consolidated
Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales
$ 1,209,842
$ 60,385
$ 1,270,227
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(97,872)
(660)
(98,532)
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold
$ 1,111,970
$ 59,725
$ 1,171,695
Produced tons sold
14,638
1,265
15,903
Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)
$ 75.96
$ 47.21
$ 73.68
(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
Tons Sold
Coal Revenues
Non-GAAP
% of Met Tons
Export - other pricing mechanisms
1,109
$ 218,337
$ 196.88
33 %
Domestic
873
170,240
$ 195.01
26 %
Export - Australian indexed
1,380
253,355
$ 183.59
41 %
Total Met segment - met coal
3,362
$ 641,932
$ 190.94
100 %
Met segment - thermal coal
390
57,033
$ 146.24
Total Met segment Coal revenues
3,752
698,965
$ 186.29
All Other Coal revenues
129
16,267
$ 126.10
Non-GAAP Coal revenues
3,881
$ 715,232
$ 184.29
Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues
—
105,910
Coal revenues
3,881
$ 821,142
