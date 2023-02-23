BoardProspects Celebrates Black History Month by Recognizing The Top 25 Black Board Members in the U.S.

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, an innovative software platform which has disrupted traditional board recruitment by providing corporations with direct access to a prestigious community of thousands of credentialed board candidates, today announced that it is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing the Top 25 Black Board Member in the U.S. The recognition takes place in the February issue of Board Recruitment - BoardProspects' monthly e-publication examining the latest news and trends in board recruitment and composition.

"We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional board members as part of our celebration of Black History Month," said Mark Rogers, CEO of BoardProspects. "Although there has been significant progress during the past couple of years in regard to the number of new Black board members being appointed to corporate boards, there is still a long way to go. Black History Month presents a tremendous opportunity to not only emphasize the need for corporations to continue their efforts to diversify their boardroom, but also recognize exception Black board members in the U.S."

The process to select the Top 25 board members was undertaken by an independent committee which focused on identifying board members with extraordinary executive backgrounds and board service at large (market cap) corporations with a proven track record of convincing shareholder returns during their tenure. The 25 Black board members who were selected, include:



Rodney C. Adkins Kimberly A. Nelson



Paget L. Alves Clarence J. Otis, Jr.



Shellye L. Archambeau Paula A. Price



Gaurdie E. Banister, Jr. Debra A. Sandler



Adriane M. Brown Rodney E. Slater



Nelda J. Connors Gabrielle Sulzberger



Kermit R. Crawford John W. Thompson



W. Roy Dunbar Tracey T. Travis



Venita Fields Robin L. Washington



Linda R. Gooden Kathleen Wilson-Thompson



Carla A. Harris Mary A. Winston



Wayne M. Hewett Alfred W. Zollar



Henry W. McGee





To read about these amazing individuals, you can access a complimentary copy of the February issue of Board Recruitment at: Board Recruitment, February 2023.

About BoardProspects.com

BoardProspects.com is an innovative software platform which helps public and private corporations cost-effectively identify, assess and recruit world class board members from its community of thousands of highly credentialed board candidates. The BoardProspects platform leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features necessary to create a diverse and talented board succession pipeline.

