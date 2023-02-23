Boyne Capital has Partnered with the Founding Family of McKee Utility Contractors

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has partnered with management in acquiring McKee Utility Contractors ("McKee" or the "Company"), a water and sewer infrastructure services platform providing pipeline installation, replacement, tunnelling, and boring for water, wastewater, and stormwater utility customers. (www.mckeeutility.com)

Founded in 1978, McKee's superior track record and qualifications allow the Company to target large, complex utility infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the Company's culture of execution and high-quality customer delivery positions the business to continue its current growth trajectory and capitalize on recent investment in public water/sewer infrastructure. The Company actively serves municipal and utility customers across expanding population centers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, presenting significant runway for continued growth.

Shane McKee, CEO of McKee Utility, said, "We are excited to be part of the Boyne portfolio. This partnership will provide McKee the strategic growth guidance to increase our market share in delivering complex conveyance pipelines across the United States."

Roman Krislav, Managing Director at Boyne Capital, said, "We look forward to partnering with the McKee team and helping them capitalize on the considerable market opportunity available to grow both organically and strategically, while continuing to offer best in class service to their blue-chip customer base."

Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "McKee Utility exemplifies Boyne's partnership-oriented approach, as we partner with another top tier management team that is poised to grow its position as a niche industry leader. McKee Utility also reflects our continued commitment to investing and supporting companies in the broader infrastructure sector, which we foresee having significant demand and growth in the coming decade."

The McKee transaction represents a recent platform investment in BCM Fund II ("Fund"). Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, and business & financial services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

Contact Roman Krislav (rkrislav@boynecapital.com) or Henry Schlossberg (hschlossberg@boynecapital.com) regarding new opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Boyne Capital