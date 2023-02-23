Delfi Promotes Jenn Buechel to President and Chief Operating Officer

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, announces the promotion of Jenn Buechel to the new role of President & Chief Operating Officer.

Delfi Promotes Jenn Buechel to President and COO (PRNewswire)

"Jenn joined Delfi in our very early days, and has been a critical member of our executive team at every stage." said Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD, Delfi's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Her dedication to building accessible products, and to creating and leading strong teams is unparalleled. We are delighted to have her step into this expanded leadership role, where she will oversee all our internal product development and operations activities."

"I'm proud to be part of this team that continues to expand the DELFI platform to deliver quality screening and diagnostic products," said Buechel. "We have an incredible opportunity to lower barriers to access high performing tests, not just in the US, but globally, and I'm honored to play a leadership role in this work."

An early leader in the liquid biopsy field, Jenn has held executive leadership roles at Guardant Health and GRAIL before joining Delfi. In addition to her industry work, Jenn is active in non-profit leadership, and is a Health Innovators Fellow with The Aspen Institute. She earned a Master's in Systems Engineering and an MBA from Stanford University, and a Bachelors in Chemical Engineering (Applied Science) from Queen's University in Canada.

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Delfi Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics