GovCIO awarded $99 Million single award IDIQ with NIWC Atlantic

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GovCIO, was awarded a $99,188,617 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), performance-based contract with the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Fixed Submarine Broadcast System (FSBS), Fixed Very Low Frequency / Low Frequency (FVLF/LF) Engineering Services.

New GovCIO Logo (PRNewswire)

This effort covers engineering, technical, and sustainment Life Cycle Management (LCM) support services as part of the Shore Submarine Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) Integrated Program Team (IPT) Program Office for Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic). This support encompasses FSBS FVLF/LF Naval Shore Antenna Transmitter Site sustainment, program management, research, design, development, test and evaluation, software engineering, equipment and material support, engineering, logistical support, technical training, and site installation and activation.

Work will be performed in CONUS locations to include California, Hawaii, Maine, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington; and OCONUS locations to include Australia, Iceland, Italy, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

"Our contract award supports the NIWC Atlantic and is a critical component of our Nation's Submarine Force Command, Control, and Communications backbone," said John Anderson, GovCIO President National Security Sector. "This is a critical no-fail mission, and we are honored that our Navy recognized the mission-first culture that permeates our company and chose to trust us with this important mission."

GovCIO, a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, already has a strong presence in the Federal IT space as a leading provider of IT systems integration and support services. With this win, GovCIO has further reinforced its position as a leading integrator and operator for the most time-sensitive and reliable national security customers across the RF spectrum.

"We look forward to teaming with NIWC Atlantic and the stakeholders from across the Navy to extend that same mission-first mindset to this important program," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

Visit GovCIO National Security Services to learn how this sector helps law enforcement, defense agencies, and military branches combat terrorism, respond to disasters, and defend the nation.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emyly Hall

Public Relations and Corporate Marketing Specialist, GovCIO

Emyly.Hall@govcio.com

SOURCE GovCIO