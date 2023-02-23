Independence Point Advisors Expands Team with New Hires in Energy Transition

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Point Advisors, a woman-owned investment bank and advisory firm, today announced two new senior hires to bring additional expertise to its energy transition practice.

Independence Point Advisors has hired Amir Chireh Mehr and Kristofer Holz to accelerate its energy transition practice.

"These strategic hires will help us continue to deliver valuable insights and solutions to our clients, meeting the needs of CEOs and decision makers navigating today's complex, historic changes," said Anne Clarke Wolff, Founder and CEO, Independence Point Advisors.

The new hires include:

Amir Chireh Mehr joins Independence Point Advisors as a principal, supporting the firm's climate and energy transition efforts across mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory. Mehr has over a decade of experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance across North America , Europe , the Middle East , and Africa , having raised more than $1.0 billion in direct equity capital commitments for solar, wind, and electric vehicle charging companies. Mehr joins Independence Point Advisors from Radial Power, a developer, owner, and operator of commercial and industrial solar, battery, and electric vehicle charging assets. He previously served as vice president of Climate Real Impact Solutions, a serial issuer of climate-focused special-purpose acquisition companies, and assistant vice president for the GE Europe, Middle East and Africa Equity Underwriting and Portfolio. Mehr holds master's degrees in business and environmental management from Yale and a bachelor's degree from Duke in Physics, Italian and European Studies.



"Addressing climate change is simultaneously the single greatest moral imperative, and economic opportunity of our times. If we are to keep global average temperatures well below 2˚C (3.6˚F), stem biodiversity losses, preserve ecosystems, and create a circular economy that mitigates waste and pollution, then the private sector must play a critical role in efficiently allocating trillions of dollars of capital. I look forward to partnering with the IPA team to mobilize capital markets and raise capital for the best and brightest companies addressing these crucial issues," Mehr said.

Kristofer Holz joins Independence Point Advisors as a principal supporting the firm's climate and energy transition efforts. Holz has over a decade of experience developing and financing energy transition assets and platforms in private equity, project finance, and reverse merger transactions. He joins Independence Point Advisors from Climate Real Impact Solutions, a serial issuer of climate-focused special-purpose acquisition companies. He previously served as vice president of finance at Inclusive Prosperity Capital and associate at Onyx Renewable Partners. Holz earned master's degrees in business and environmental management at Yale and a bachelor's degree in environmental science at UCLA .



"I could not be prouder to join the team at Independence Point Advisors. A true energy transition demands that invested capital not only address climate change but also alleviate environmental inequality. The depth of ESG expertise IPA offers alongside the team's excellent transactional track record positions us well to meet this challenge, and I look forward to partnering with companies who share our passion and potential for catalyzing industrial transformation," Holz said.

About Independence Point Advisors

IPA is a purpose-built modern investment bank and strategic advisory firm. IPA's differentiated portfolio includes mergers and acquisitions advice, capital markets advice and underwriting, and strategic advice in investor relations, ESG, risk and human capital.

IPA's culture of inclusion and belonging has attracted exceptional Wall Street and corporate talent driven by an entrepreneurial culture. A collaborative and agile team with a powerful network of strategic partners delivers unique perspectives and builds long-term client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.independencepoint.com and LinkedIn: Independence Point Advisors .

