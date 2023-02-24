It's A 10® Haircare Announces Price Freeze on All Products to Give Back to their Loyal Consumers

The brand will welcome financial losses to ensure consumers can continue to enjoy their products

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare , the go-to professional and consumer indie haircare brand is pleased to announce a price freeze on all products effective immediately. This signifies the cost of their offerings will remain the same at all official retailers including, Sally Beauty, ULTA and ItsA10Haircare.com. This comes at a time where many other brands have been forced to increase the price of their goods and services thanks to record-breaking inflation rates and supply-chain issues.

After reflecting on the financial challenges consumers have been experiencing this past year, It's a 10 Haircare has decided to pause all price increase plans they had originally set to put forth effective at the start of 2023.

To make this decision possible, the brand worked tirelessly with their supply chain vendors to find solutions to keep production costs down while not changing anything about the formulations. In the areas where this wasn't possible, the brand will be electing to absorb millions of dollars in losses, but they hope this large gesture will show their loyalty to their fanbase as well as help attract new fans.

"While we originally were planning to initiate a price increase to keep up with our own growing expenses, we took a step back and thought about what it would mean for the average shopper. We realized we couldn't let them take on this burden," said Carolyn Aronson, CEO & Founder of It's a 10 Haircare . She continued "We want this to show our loyalists that we appreciate their business and will do anything possible to protect them, and in this case, that means protecting their wallets."

It's 10 Haircare can be found at stellar prices at ItsA10Haircare.com, at ULTA and ULTA.com, Sally Beauty and SallyBeauty.com, as well as salons across the nation. For more updates, please visit ItsA10Haircare.com or visit their Instagram, @itsa10haircare.

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

View original content:

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare