ActivTrak Ranks No. 46 on Inc. Magazine's 2023 List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the list had an average growth rate of 557 percent

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it is ranked No. 46 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Most recently, ActivTrak ranked No. 1344 on the Inc. 5000 list, 13th among business products and services companies in Texas, and 5th among companies in Austin.

Workforce Analytics for the Modern Workplace Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are once again honored to be ranked among the most successful private companies in Texas – and the country," said Mark Ralls , CEO of ActivTrak.

Between 2019 and 2021, 166 private companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 557 percent, adding 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the region's economy in 2021 alone. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.

"We are once again honored to be ranked among the most successful private companies in Texas – and the country," said Mark Ralls, CEO of ActivTrak. "It's a testament to the work of our talented team and their tireless commitment to helping companies around the world unlock the potential of the future of work using workforce analytics."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps digital workforces work wiser and thrive. More than 9,000 customers and 550,000 users have deployed our workforce analytics cloud to gain insights and metrics about digital work so they can measure and optimize productivity and wellness with the employee in mind. These innovations have been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActivTrak