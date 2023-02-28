Bond Partners with College Ave Student Loans to Give College Students a Jumpstart on Their Financial Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond , the leading embedded finance platform, announced today that College Ave Student Loans , a leading fintech student lending company, has selected Bond to develop financial solutions for students and families. As one of the top three private student loan providers in the U.S., College Ave helps college students and their families pay for their higher education as a core building block to future success. College Ave has been ranked as a best private student loan provider by NerdWallet , Forbes Advisor and U.S. News in 2022.

"College Ave has been incredibly successful in addressing their student and young adult populations through their refinancing and undergraduate, graduate and parent loan products," said Roy Ng, co-founder and CEO of Bond. "We look forward to partnering with College Ave to help millions of young adults build a strong financial future."

"With a mission to help young adults on their financial road, it is critical that College Ave works with a partner that delivers and is able to provide a frictionless experience for our customers and can scale with us," said Karen Boltz, Head of Product Development, College Ave Student Loans. "Bond stands out as the clear leader and its proven history in providing best-in-class products."

Bond's partnership with College Ave signals the continuation of a trend that sees major players in diverse industries turn to embedded finance as a strategic lever to boost growth and customer lifetime value.

About College Ave Student Loans

College Ave Student Loans started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading fintech lending company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best-in-class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: www.collegeave.com

About Bond

Bond enables any company to become a fintech. Through Bond's full-stack embedded finance platform, customers can offer personalized and compliant financial products to their end users, with a focus on high-value-add products such as consumer and commercial charge cards. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, SAP, SoFi, and Twilio, with deep roots in financial services, technology and enterprise software. Bond is a remote-first company, with office locations in San Francisco, New York City and Salt Lake City. Visit http://www.bond.tech to learn more.

