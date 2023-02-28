Centinel Spine to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced that Steven Murray, Chief Executive Officer, and Varun Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 2:00pm EST (11:00am PST) the same day.

For those interested in scheduling a meeting with the management team as part of the conference, please contact your Canaccord representative.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Centinel Spine

Varun Gandhi

Chief Financial Officer

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

Media

Kyle Evans

ICR Westwicke

Phone: 646-677-1295

Email: kyle.evans@westwicke.com

646-517-4220

