Primrose Schools® Announces 2022 Charitable Giving Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 40th year, Primrose Schools, the leading early education and care provider, and its over 480 independently owned schools across the country collectively donated nearly $600,000 to charitable organizations and gifted over 400,000 items to underserved families and children through its Primrose Promise℠ Corporate Social Responsibility program – a 71% increase in monetary donations compared to 2021. Primrose Promise is driven by Primrose's mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children by giving Primrose Support Center team members, as well as franchise owners, staff, students and their families the opportunity to participate in meaningful service learning and charitable giving efforts that make a difference in their communities.

"At Primrose, we are passionately committed to the children, families and communities we serve," said Primrose Schools CEO, Jo Kirchner. "As part of this commitment and our dedication to nurturing kindness and character development skills like generosity and compassion in young children, we take pride in making a difference by giving back to children and families in our communities, especially those who are underserved or in crisis."

Charitable highlights and initiatives from 2022 include:

Nonperishable Food Donations: Primrose schools donated more than 350,000 nonperishable food items to food banks and shelters across the nation during its annual Caring and Giving Food Drive, surpassing 2021's total of 300,000.

Book Donations: Each year, Primrose students spend the entire month of February leading up to Read Across America Day collecting new and gently used books for the annual Og's Bountiful Book Drive. Primrose schools donated nearly 50,000 books to local libraries, schools, children's hospitals and other nonprofit partners - a 34% increase over donation efforts in 2021.

In-Kind Donations: Primrose schools provided more than 10,000 items including clothing, diapers, wipes and toys to underserved children and families through various Primrose Promise giving events.

As part of the nearly $600,000 in monetary donations made in 2022, families raised more than $175,000 for the Primrose Schools Children's Foundation®, the charitable arm of Primrose Schools, which combines donations from all schools in order to make a greater national impact for children.

Additionally, Primrose schools, Support Center staff, vendor partners and the Primrose Schools Children's Foundation collectively donated over $500,000 to the West Lakes Early Learning Center, an innovative nonprofit early education and care center for underserved families. Launched in 2020 with the support of Primrose Schools, the center offers the Primrose Balanced Learning® curriculum to empower its young students, over 90 percent of whom would not be able to attend the school without subsidized tuition.

Students at Primrose schools across the country will continue to learn the importance of giving without expectation through Primrose Promise in 2023 by giving back to charities and underserved children and families both through monetary and in-kind donations. Learn more about Primrose's commitment to supporting communities.

