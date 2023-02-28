SKULLCANDY AND BURTON UNLEASH THE WILD SIDE WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Collection Champions Out-of-the-Box Thinking Featuring Stand-Out Style From Two Brands Made in the Mountains

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, announced today its all-new collaboration with Burton, the world's leading snowboard brand. The limited-edition collection includes Skullcandy fan-favorites Crusher Evo true wireless headphones, along with Push Active and Mod true wireless earbuds. Each offering features a bold asymmetrical aesthetic in a unique Naughty Nature colorway inspired by nature's wild energy and the drive to push boundaries on and off the mountain. The collaboration is available globally, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.

"Jake Burton Carpenter spent more than four decades advancing snowboard design and fighting for lift access for snowboarders at resorts around the world. Skullcandy was born on one of those chairlifts. Without Burton, snowboarding wouldn't be what it is today. In a way, Skullcandy might not be either," said Derek Steiner, director of global brand partnerships, Skullcandy.

Both a Skullcandy and Burton ambassador, Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time female Snowboarder of the Year Anna Gasser, lends her image to the Skullcandy x Burton collaboration. She not only drives progress in her sport but in her community as well, pushing boundaries and inspiring up-and-comers to follow their dreams.

"With similar backgrounds and philosophies, this collaboration with Burton has been a long time coming," Steiner continued. "A collection with a look this loud, needs serious performance to back it up and Skullcandy's Crusher Evo, Push Active and Mod deliver just that. We hope this unique collab inspires our fans to express themselves on the mountain and in life, always daring to venture down the road less traveled."

The limited-edition Crusher Evo, Push Active and Mod true wireless solutions feature a uniquely-wild asymmetrical look with a Naughty Nature peach, pink and purple cheetah-print on one side and olive green on the other, channeling the fierce energy brewed within those who venture off the beaten path. The design takes inspiration from Burton's Rewind and Name Dropper board graphics.

Additional features of the Skullcandy x Burton limited-edition drop include:

Skullcandy x Burton Crusher Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $209.99 MSRP

Personal Sound with Skullcandy App

Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass

40 Hours of Battery + Rapid Charge

Call, Track and Volume Control

Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology

Flat-Folding and Collapsible

Skullcandy x Burton Push Active True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

Hands-free voice control

Up to 44 hours total battery + rapid charge

IP55 sweat and water resistant

Flexible, over-ear hooks for a secure, exercise-focused fit

Update features with the Skullcandy App

Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Burton Mod True Wireless Earbuds – $69.99 MSRP

Multipoint Pairing

Clear Voice Smart Mic

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode

Customization via Skullcandy App

Up to 34 Hours of Battery Life + USB-C Rapid Charging Case

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2

Auto On/Connect

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance

Built-in Tile® finding technology

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About Burton

In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and dedicated the rest of his life to snowboarding. Since its founding, Burton has played a pivotal role in growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders, and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding. Today, Burton designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the outdoors. As a sustainability leader within the outdoor and winter sports industries, Burton is the world's first snowboard company to become a certified B Corporation®. Privately held and owned by Donna Carpenter, Burton's headquarters are in Burlington, Vermont with offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada and China. For more information on Burton, head to www.burton.com and follow our line at facebook.com/burtonsnowboards, twitter.com/burtonsnowboard and @burtonsnowboards on Instagram.

