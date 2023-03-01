Andar Software's Andar/360 CRM Replaces Multiple Legacy Systems for Greater Twin Cities United Way

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Andar Software, an industry-leading CRM software and cloud hosting provider, today announces that Greater Twin Cities United Way (GTCUW) will transition from multiple legacy systems to Andar/360. A complete migration to Andar/360 and consolidation of multiple technology solutions will help GTCUW realize significant cost savings, centralize data, create efficiencies, and streamline all workflows.

"It's remarkable that we've found a one-system solution to meet all of our needs," stated Athena Mihas, Chief Financial Officer at Greater Twin Cities United Way. "Our decision to partner with Andar Software was based on its proven track record with hundreds of United Ways, great customer service and enthusiastic support for the technology across our organization."

Andar/360 strongly met GTCUW's CRM requirements for:

Finance and processing functionality

Individual and corporate philanthropy

Grants management

Online engagement, email marketing and volunteer management

While several team members were already Andar/360 users, GTCUW assessed several options to ensure Andar/360 would meet the needs and fulfill the technical requirements for its large team across several departments. Fortunately, Andar/360's robust system includes mission-critical modules for every department in a non-profit organization.

GTCUW required not only a software company, but a service provider that could support its mission of uniting changemakers, advocating for social good, and developing solutions to address the challenges that no one can solve alone. Data conversion services from legacy systems, and training for the addition of 98 user licenses and 8 Andar/360 modules, will be delivered by Andar Software Specialists who themselves have more than 375 years of combined experience working with United Ways across North America.

"Bolstering our longstanding partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way demonstrates our ability to surpass the technical functionality and professional services of other non-profit technology providers," commented Harry Veening, Andar Software General Manager. "Where other software lacks in non-profit industry-specific functionality, Andar Software's technology and services are fully configurable to power data-driven outcomes for United Ways."

About Andar Software

The story of Andar Software began 40+ years ago when two developers created Andar/360, a solution made specifically for United Way organizations. Since then, Andar/360 has processed billions of dollars of donations and serves more than 300 United Way customers.

