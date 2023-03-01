Pure Storage Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal 2023 revenue growth of 26% year-over-year

Subscription services ARR of $1.1 billion, up 30% year-over-year

Introduction of FlashBlade//E: Delivering benefits of flash at better economics than disk

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended February 5, 2023.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

"Pure continued to grow faster than the market this year with the industry's most advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient products and services," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Despite current macro conditions, we remain confident in our ability to execute, manage costs, and maintain a strong innovation cycle, highlighted by today's introduction of FlashBlade//E."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights

Q4 revenue $810.2 million , up 14% year-over-year

Full-year revenue $2.8 billion , up 26% year-over-year





Q4 subscription services revenue $265.1 million , up 23% year-over-year

Full-year subscription services revenue $961.3 million , up 30% year-over-year





Q4 subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.1 billion , up 30% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.8 billion , up 24% year-over-year





Q4 GAAP gross margin 69.3%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.8%

Full-year GAAP gross margin 68.9%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.7%





Q4 GAAP operating income $64.6 million ; non-GAAP operating income $158.6 million

Full-year GAAP operating income $83.5 million ; non-GAAP operating income $457.2 million





Q4 GAAP operating margin 8.0%; non-GAAP operating margin 19.6%

Full-year GAAP operating margin 3.0%; non-GAAP operating margin 16.6%





Q4 operating cash flow $233.0 million ; free cash flow $172.8 million

Full-year operating cash flow $767.2 million ; free cash flow $609.1 million





Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.6 billion





Returned approximately $67.5 million and $219.0 million in Q4 and FY23, respectively, to stockholders through share repurchases of 2.4 million shares and 7.8 million shares, respectively





Authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $250 million under its stock repurchase program

"Pure delivered strong Q4 financial results growing revenue 14% and achieving record operating profit and margin," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We are confident that we will navigate the current macro backdrop, while focusing on our commitment to deliver long-term, profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Company Highlights

Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation: In June 2022 , Pure introduced the new FlashBlade//S family of products, built with a modular architecture that leverages a nearly unlimited scalable metadata architecture, offering more than double the density, performance, and power efficiency of previous versions. Additionally, Pure made two new offerings - Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services - generally available in FY23. Today, Pure announced the addition of FlashBlade//E , an unstructured data repository priced under $0.20 per GB. In, Pure introduced the new FlashBlade//S family of products, built with a modular architecture that leverages a nearly unlimited scalable metadata architecture, offering more than double the density, performance, and power efficiency of previous versions. Additionally, Pure made two new offerings - Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services - generally available in FY23. Today, Pure announced the addition of, an unstructured data repository priced underper GB.

Strong Subscription Services Momentum: In FY23, Pure extended its as-a-Service model across the full suite of Portworx offerings and also advanced its portfolio of Evergreen offerings to include the new fleet-level Evergreen//Flex.

Leadership in Sustainability : Pure released the first environmental impact analysis of its portfolio, which found that Pure's products can use as little as one-fifth the power of competitive storage offerings. Pure also introduced the first-of-it's-kind Energy Efficiency SLA guarantee for Evergreen//One.

Industry Recognition: Pure was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for both Primary Storage and Distributed File Systems & Object Storage, marking its 9th consecutive year as a leader. Pure was also named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

FY24 Guidance



FY24 Revenue Mid to High Single Digit Y/Y Growth Non-GAAP Operating Margin 15 %

Q1FY24 Guidance will be provided during the conference call beginning at 2:00 pm PT today, March 1, 2023.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating margin to its most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items that impact this measure are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Pure's board of directors has authorized, and its audit committee has approved, incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $250 million under its stock repurchase program. The authorization allows Pure to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock opportunistically and will be funded from available working capital. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market through privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, block purchase techniques, 10b5-1 trading plans, or a combination of the foregoing. The repurchase program does not have an expiration date, does not obligate Pure to acquire any of its common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued by the company at any time without prior notice.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 results at 2:00 pm PT today, March 1, 2023. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com . Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 032614.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conference:

Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, our ability to adjust to current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, the pandemic and its lingering impacts, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 1, 2023, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of Fiscal



2023

2022









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 580,854

$ 466,199 Marketable securities

1,001,352

947,073 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,057 and $945

612,491

542,144 Inventory

52,095

38,942 Deferred commissions, current

68,617

81,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

161,391

116,232 Total current assets

2,476,800

2,192,179 Property and equipment, net

272,445

195,282 Operating lease right-of-use assets

158,912

111,763 Deferred commissions, non-current

177,239

164,718 Intangible assets, net

49,222

62,646 Goodwill

361,427

358,736 Restricted cash

10,544

10,544 Other assets, non-current

38,814

39,447 Total assets

$ 3,545,403

$ 3,135,315









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 67,121

$ 70,704 Accrued compensation and benefits

232,636

205,431 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

125,692

78,511 Operating lease liabilities, current

33,707

35,098 Deferred revenue, current

718,149

562,576 Debt, current

574,506

— Total current liabilities

1,751,811

952,320 Long-term debt

—

786,779 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

142,473

93,479 Deferred revenue, non-current

667,501

517,296 Other liabilities, non-current

42,385

31,105 Total liabilities

2,604,170

2,380,979 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,493,799

2,470,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,504)

(8,365) Accumulated deficit

(1,537,062)

(1,708,271) Total stockholders' equity

941,233

754,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,545,403

$ 3,135,315

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fiscal Year Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenue:















Product

$ 545,108

$ 492,602

$ 1,792,153

$ 1,442,338 Subscription services

265,099

215,968

961,281

738,510 Total revenue

810,207

708,570

2,753,434

2,180,848 Cost of revenue:















Product (1)

174,471

167,964

569,793

477,899 Subscription services (1)

74,419

64,772

285,995

230,430 Total cost of revenue

248,890

232,736

855,788

708,329 Gross profit

561,317

475,834

1,897,646

1,472,519 Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)

185,557

162,639

692,528

581,935 Sales and marketing (1)

246,480

231,947

883,609

799,001 General and administrative (1)

64,696

51,481

237,996

189,981 Total operating expenses

496,733

446,067

1,814,133

1,570,917 Income (loss) from operations

64,584

29,767

83,513

(98,398) Other income (expense), net

16,705

(10,008)

8,295

(30,098) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

81,289

19,759

91,808

(128,496) Income tax provision

6,818

4,816

18,737

14,763 Net income (loss)

$ 74,471

$ 14,943

$ 73,071

$ (143,259)

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$ 0.25

$ 0.05

$ 0.24

$ (0.50) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ 0.22

$ 0.05

$ 0.23

$ (0.50) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

303,614

291,351

299,478

285,882 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

339,699

317,268

339,184

285,882

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue -- product

$ 2,791

$ 1,787

$ 10,245

$ 6,334 Cost of revenue -- subscription services

5,652

6,142

22,630

21,240 Research and development

41,212

39,921

161,694

142,264 Sales and marketing

17,767

17,122

72,507

71,439 General and administrative

15,081

14,228

60,541

45,686 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 82,503

$ 79,200

$ 327,617

$ 286,963

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)





Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fiscal Year Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 74,471

$ 14,943

$ 73,071

$ (143,259) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

28,164

23,546

100,432

83,151 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

804

8,566

3,210

31,577 Stock-based compensation expense

82,503

79,200

327,617

286,963 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

—

—

471 Other

4,078

4,499

4,145

13,075 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of

acquisition:















Accounts receivable, net

(176,940)

(188,035)

(70,724)

(81,247) Inventory

3,779

4,080

(12,562)

4,118 Deferred commissions

(10,724)

(37,988)

451

(58,383) Prepaid expenses and other assets

24,584

(13,505)

(31,580)

(25,788) Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,740

7,891

33,813

29,952 Accounts payable

(29,611)

20,967

(7,075)

6,711 Accrued compensation and other liabilities

91,766

94,212

74,027

58,961 Operating lease liabilities

(5,020)

(10,257)

(33,359)

(32,351) Deferred revenue

137,432

130,122

305,768

236,176 Net cash provided by operating activities

233,026

138,241

767,234

410,127 Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment(1)

(60,229)

(21,070)

(158,139)

(102,287) Acquisition, net of cash acquired

—

—

(1,989)

— Purchases of marketable securities

(409,306)

(114,605)

(501,435)

(617,043) Sales of marketable securities

6,155

53,548

6,155

200,482 Maturities of marketable securities

81,700

63,007

433,995

366,165 Other

—

—

—

(600) Net cash used in investing activities

(381,680)

(19,120)

(221,413)

(153,283) Cash flows from financing activities















Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,647

14,966

24,778

48,709 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock

purchase plan

—

—

39,965

36,641 Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(1,095)

(853)

(257,240)

(2,137) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(3,471)

(2,165)

(19,601)

(10,835) Repurchases of common stock

(67,504)

(69,562)

(219,068)

(200,170) Net cash used in financing activities

(66,423)

(57,614)

(431,166)

(127,792) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(215,077)

61,507

114,655

129,052 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

806,475

415,236

476,743

347,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 591,398

$ 476,743

$ 591,398

$ 476,743



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.2 million and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 and $13.7 million and $8.8 million for fiscal 2023 and 2022.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

2023

2022

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

















































$ 2,791 (c)















$ 1,787 (c)















37 (d)















42 (d)















292 (e)















—

















3,306 (f)















3,462 (f)





Gross profit -- product $ 370,637

68.0 %

$ 6,426

$ 377,063

69.2 %

$ 324,638

65.9 %

$ 5,291

$ 329,929

67.0 %

















































$ 5,652 (c)















$ 6,142 (c)















159 (d)















253 (d)















306 (e)















—

















16 (g)















24 (g)





Gross profit -- subscription

services $ 190,680

71.9 %

$ 6,133

$ 196,813

74.2 %

$ 151,196

70.0 %

$ 6,419

$ 157,615

73.0 %

















































$ 8,443 (c)















$ 7,929 (c)















196 (d)















295 (d)















598 (e)















—

















3,306 (f)















3,462 (f)















16 (g)















24 (g)





Total gross profit $ 561,317

69.3 %

$ 12,559

$ 573,876

70.8 %

$ 475,834

67.2 %

$ 11,710

$ 487,544

68.8 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Fiscal Year Ended

2023

GAAP

results

GAAP gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

































$ 10,245

(c)

















335

(d)

















543

(e)

















13,063

(f)







Gross profit -- product $ 1,222,360

68.2 %

$ 24,186





$ 1,246,546

69.6 %

































$ 22,630

(c)

















1,210

(d)

















575

(e)

















135

(g)

















88

(h)







Gross profit -- subscription services $ 675,286

70.2 %

$ 24,638





$ 699,924

72.8 %

































$ 32,875

(c)

















1,545

(d)

















1,118

(e)

















13,063

(f)

















135

(g)

















$ 88

(h)







Total gross profit $ 1,897,646

68.9 %

$ 48,824





$ 1,946,470

70.7 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations. (h) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

2023

2022

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

















































$ 82,503 (c)















$ 79,200 (c)















888 (d)















3,390 (d)















1,799 (e)















2,302 (e)















3,839 (f)















4,034 (f)















5,004 (g)















—







Operating

income $ 64,584

8.0 %

$ 94,033

$ 158,617

19.6 %

$ 29,767

4.2 %

$ 88,926

$ 118,693

16.8 %

















































$ 82,503 (c)















$ 79,200 (c)















888 (d)















3,390 (d)















1,799 (e)















2,302 (e)















3,839 (f)















4,034 (f)















5,004 (g)















—

















804 (h)















8,566 (h)















357 (i)















—







Net income $ 74,471





$ 95,194

$ 169,665





$ 14,943





$ 97,492

$ 112,435



Net income

per share --

diluted $ 0.22









$ 0.53





$ 0.05









$ 0.36



Weighted-

average

shares used in

per share

calculation --

diluted 339,699





(21,884) (j) 317,815





317,268





(2,357) (j) 314,911







(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt. (i) To eliminate net loss from legal settlement in connection with a facility abandoned in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. (j) To exclude the dilutive effect from convertible note due to the related capped call hedge.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Fiscal Year Ended

2023

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-GAAP

results

Non-GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$ 327,617 (c)















5,947 (d)















13,412 (e)















2,868 (f)















8,680 (g)















15,192 (h)





Operating income $ 83,513

3.0 %

$ 373,716

$ 457,229

16.6 %



(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations. (g) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fiscal Year Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 233,026

$ 138,241

$ 767,234

$ 410,127 Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)

(60,229)

(21,070)

(158,139)

(102,287) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 172,797

$ 117,171

$ 609,095

$ 307,840



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.2 million and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 and $13.7 million and $8.8 million for fiscal 2023 and 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage