Slofoodgroup Ranks No. 135 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Online vanilla and spice company experienced 122% two-year revenue growth

SARASOTA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slofoodgroup announced it's been named the 135th fastest-growing private company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine. This regional list — part of the publication's popular 5000 Series — represents independent small businesses in ten Southeastern states and territories that achieved a significant percentage in revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021.

Slofoodgroup was ranked no. 135 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Southeast region's fastest-growing private companies.

"As a small independent business, we know how crucial it is to develop authentic relationships with partners and deliver high-quality products and personalized experiences to customers," said Shawn Gavin, CEO of Slofoodgroup. "Our growth over the past few years can be attributed to our outstanding team members who successfully achieved those goals, as well as our loyal customers and dedicated partners from all over the world. We are honored to be a part of this list alongside so many other dynamic Southeastern businesses."

The 200 private companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. They've experienced an average growth rate of 673 percent, and in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region's economy.

Between 2019 and 2021, Slofoodgroup continued growing its team and robust product portfolio. Aside from business growth, Slofoodgroup also puts a big emphasis on giving back to its partners. This past year, Slofoodgroup donated toward developing water and sanitation facilities in the Dominican Republic via Blue Missions, financed a water well for a local village in the Sava region of Madagascar, and onboarded five farmer groups from Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico, Vietnam, and Australia.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast can be found at inc.com/southeast .

About Slofoodgroup

Slofoodgroup is an importer of premium vanilla products and spices from around the world that believes in the principle "best in, best out." Since 2012, Slofoodgroup has worked closely with its partners from around the globe to ensure they offer the highest quality products and pricing. Slofoodgroup is committed to connecting its customers, partners, families, and communities with the best gourmet spices and flavors online. To learn more, visit https://www.slofoodgroup.com/ .

