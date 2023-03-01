WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GUNNAR WIEDENFELS TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 2023 TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at Morgan Stanley's 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. ET (10:25 a.m. PT).

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

