Edmunds Presents 11th Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Honoring Exceptional Customer Service

80 dealers recognized based on sales reviews from car shoppers on Edmunds, with 11 of those earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier designation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmunds , an online car shopping resource that generates more than 20 million visits every month, today announced the winners of the 2023 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards. This year's awards honor 80 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with 11 of those dealers earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.

Car-buying platform Edmunds.com serves nearly 20 million visitors each month. With Edmunds.com Price Promise(R), shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at over 10,000 dealer franchises across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

"Dealerships across the country continued to navigate inventory shortages in 2022 amid other market hurdles, including fluctuations in used car values and major shifts in consumer shopping behavior. This year's Five Star Dealer recipients demonstrated incredible tenacity in the face of these challenges while setting the highest standards of service with their customers," said Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds. "As the market continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, we're grateful to partner with dealerships that prioritize delivering an exceptional car shopping experience and earn the deepest trust and respect of their customers."

To qualify for a Five Star Dealer Award, dealers must be actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program, receive at least 30 sales reviews in 2022 and earn an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars on Edmunds during the 2022 calendar year. To qualify for a Five Star Premier Award, dealers must meet all the requirements of a Five Star Dealer Award and also receive at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2022.

To find the full list of 2023 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center at https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html . Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to identify local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the Five Star Dealer badge on Edmunds and are also presented with a physical trophy to celebrate their achievement.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Talia James-Armand

Director, PR & Communications

PR@Edmunds.com

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edmunds