Infosys Leads Global ESG Rankings

BENGALURU, India, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is featured as a top performer across several global industry rankings and assessments in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in FY22-23. The company has been recognized for its many efforts to consistently demonstrate commitment to sustainability, ethical leadership, and responsible business practices.

Infosys topped the charts in the CRISIL ESG Leadership Rankings and was featured in the CRISIL Sustainability Yearbook, 2022 for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the MSCI ESG Assessment also conferred 'AA' rating to Infosys. The MSCI ESG ratings measure ESG performance, including the management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities, of companies worldwide.

Infosys is also a forerunner in driving climate action across its operations. It has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on the CDP annual 'A List in 2022. This is the seventh year in a row that Infosys has been featured in the leadership category under the CDP Climate Change disclosure - a testament to Infosys' climate action efforts, including climate-related risk management, mitigation initiatives, transparent disclosures on emissions, and emission reduction initiatives across the supply and value chain.

For the sixth year in a row, in 2022, Infosys is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), a leading benchmark for corporate sustainability. In addition, in their latest Company ESG Risk Ratings, Sustainalytics recognized Infosys as an industry-wide and regional top-rated ESG performer in 2023. Sustainalytics is a renowned independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings, and analytics firm.

In 2022, EcoVadis, a globally acclaimed ratings platform for corporate social responsibility and sustainable procurement, recognized Infosys with a Gold medal for CSR practices. Infosys has been a recipient of the EcoVadis Gold recognition for over seven years now.

"With the accelerated progress we are making on the ESG front, the value creation for us across the bottom and top line is solid," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys. "From earning greater client trust and building a purposeful employer brand to making our operations both efficient and sustainable, ESG is integral to our core business strategy. At Infosys, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive responsible business practices."

Infosys' ESG ambitions are integral to the corporate strategy of creating value for all stakeholders and building a better tomorrow. Check out our latest research report, Infosys ESG Radar 2023, to learn more about how ESG is key to creating business value.

For more information on our ESG initiatives, please visit here.

