Rockport Tees-Up Global Expansion into New Category with Rockport Golf

NEWTON, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockport, the leading global footwear brand that is a pioneer in comfort shoe technology, announces its foray into golf with the introduction of Rockport Golf, a high-performance, weather-ready collection designed for all course conditions. Designed and engineered with Rockport's legendary comfort-based technologies, the new Rockport Golf assortment features a unique traction system for an unparalleled, spike-less grip, making the styles equally wearable on and off the green. With three distinct collections and a wide range of styles and colors for men and women, Rockport Golf is now available to shop on Rockport.com and retails for $130-$160.

Leading as always with comfort, Rockport Golf incorporates the brand's iconic Total Motion technology and TruStride ProWalker construction throughout the collection to meet the needs of today's golfers, whether a veteran or newcomer. To support the dynamic motion required, golfers will appreciate the reliable stability and durable traction underfoot, so they feel confident whether on the green, in the sand or on the pavement. Available styles include:

Women's TrueStride ProWalker II Golf: Rockport women's golf line is based on the brand's revolutionary TruStride ProWalker construction, providing miles of comfort, round after round. Coupled with Rockport's activSOLE for improved bounce and dynamic compression, the shoes are finished with high performance waterproof construction thanks to Hydro-Shield. Available in three styles – Kiltie, Tassel and Lace to Toe - and a variety of bright colors, like pink and lemon, each shoe offers unique details all women will want to get their feet in.

Men's Total Motion Links: Designed with Rockport's most advance technologies and featuring premium waterproof construction – like seam sealing and a built-in waterproof membrane to help keep feet dry - and comfort engineering for more play time, the Links silhouette is versatile and stylish enough for a round of 18 holes and beyond. Available in three styles - Lace to Toe, Cap Toe and Wingtip – and neutral tones, the options are endless when it comes to dressing for a day on the course. The line will continue to evolve with additional patterns being available later in 2023.

Men's Total Motion Ace: Featuring truTECH cushioning for long-lasting shock absorption and all-day comfort, the men's Total Motion Ace style matches golfers' game both on and off the course. Engineered with Hydro-Shield+ technology, the Total Motion Ace's lace-up design helps keep feet dry while elevating any outfit whether in a sleek white with bold navy or lime green accents, or the simple elegance of black.

"For the past 50 years Rockport has been an innovator in comfort technology and with our new Rockport Golf collection launching in three of the top five golf markets, we're taking everything we've learned and applying it to this new and booming footwear category," said Steven Holt, Brand President at The Rockport Group. "With the creation of Rockport Golf, we're able to provide everyday golfers with a supportive, stylish, and above all, comfortable golf shoe that will keep up with them from the first swing to the 19th hole."

This year, Rockport is marking the 10th anniversary of its innovative Total Motion technology – expertly engineered soles that provide advanced comfort and cushioning to create long-lasting wearability throughout the day. As Rockport looks to the next 50 years, comfort and innovation continues to remain at the forefront of everything the brand does. For additional details on Rockport Golf, visit Rockport.com.

