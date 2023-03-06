PokerStars and Oracle Red Bull Racing drive global partnership into its second year

The partnership will take fans closer to F1 than ever before through behind-the-scenes content and epic experiences throughout the 2023 Formula One season

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the start of the 2023 Formula One season in Bahrain this weekend, PokerStars and Oracle Red Bull Racing have announced their partnership will continue for the second year running.

PokerStars will be returning to the racetrack with even more rewards for F1 fans, sharing promotions, competitions, and content with chances to win unforgettable experiences at some of the season's most hotly anticipated races.

F1 fans can stay tuned to PokerStars YouTube channel for never-before-seen footage that will take them behind the scenes at pivotal races as the season warms up.

During the season, the coveted PokerStars Red Spade Pass will return for the second year – offering PokerStars players ultimate, money-can't-buy experiences to make F1 fan's dreams come true.

PokerStars will also be helping fans 'Embrace the Race'; with a programme of race weekend rewards including a new Chicane Cash Drop, Spin & Go Races, Odds Boost on Sports bets and a Casino Weekend Races Leader board.

The partnership will come to life across PokerStars' full offering of PokerStars Casino, PokerStars and PokerStars Sports products. Branding from the leading global online gambling and entertainment brand will feature on the halo of the RB19 as well as the inner cockpit and rear wing end plate, drivers race suits and pit crew helmets.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: "Partnering with PokerStars has been an ace move for the Team. Their commitment to entertainment and innovation is a winning formula that perfectly aligns with our own values in Formula One. As we enter another year together, we're raising the stakes and taking our collective game to the next level. While we can't reveal too much just yet, I can tell you that there are some truly exciting projects in the works, and we look forward to unveiling our plans in the coming months."

Flutter's Director of Partnerships, PR, and Consumer Engagement Rebecca McAdam Willetts, said: "After an incredible first year racing alongside Oracle Red Bull we are delighted to be going into the 2023 season with even more rewards, content and epic experiences in the pipeline to take our partnership to the next level. This partnership has enabled both us and Oracle Red Bull Racing to reach audiences who share similar passions and interests, and we still firmly believe that the team is the perfect fit for PokerStars.net, sharing our conviction that it is not just about what you offer fans, but the ethos and vision behind it."

PokerStars prides itself on providing its community around the world with best-in-class entertainment with poker, casino, and sports betting whilst always ensuring safe and responsible play, values it shares with Oracle Red Bull Racing.

For more information and to find out more about the PokerStars community, fans can visit PokerStars blog.

