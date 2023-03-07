Atlas Credit Partners Provides $85MM Investment in Coherent Logix

Investment Supports Disruptive Innovation in Terrestrial & Space 2.0 Markets

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Credit Partners , an asset management firm specializing in investing and partnering with medium-sized businesses, today announced an $85 million investment in Coherent Logix Inc. , a world leader in high-performance, low power Systems-on-Chips (SoCs) and advanced development tools for the embedded systems market. The $85 million investment, which Atlas Credit Partners structured and customized in close collaboration with the Coherent Logix management team, will provide the company with substantial growth capital to build on its momentum from recent commercial wins.

Coherent Logix has been serving the Space 2.0 and Defense markets for 15 years. In these markets, high-performance computing (HPC) with low power draw is the absolute key to success. Now, with 16 billion net-new terrestrial devices expected by 2030, and green computing becoming a world-wide priority, Coherent Logix is bringing its disruptive low power, HPC semiconductor designs into the commercial edge, device, communications and AI markets.

Coherent Logix's SoCs feature the company's patented HyperX™ architecture, which can deliver significant price, performance, power and size advantages over the incumbents in these markets – cooling our planet even as these segments experience hyper-growth. HyperX SoCs are fully software-defined, and programmable in C, enabling up to 4x faster time to market for channel partners (OEMs and ODMs) and the ability to upgrade products with new features, even after the products have shipped. With these unique capabilities and its HyperX Studio™ toolset, the company supports market solutions across several sectors, including consumer electronics, 5G mobile infrastructure, video / broadcast infrastructure, machine vision, sensor processing and AI.

Altas Credit Partners' investment will allow Coherent Logix to disrupt terrestrial markets without taking its eye off the high-growth Space 2.0 market.

"Coherent Logix is setting new standards for performance in the Space 2.0 market by virtualizing SoCs for software-defined satellites, and there is a critical need for our high-performance, low-power SoCs here on Earth as edge computing continues to grow," said Walt Gall, co-CEO of Coherent Logix. "Atlas Credit Partners is key to our expansion into these new markets in need."

Atlas Credit Partners has a history of successful value-oriented credit investments, having invested a combined $750 million last year, leveraging the company's 70 years of combined business experience at top-tier institutions to help its portfolio companies to execute their business plans and expand their reach.

"We are thrilled to partner with Coherent Logix and support their expansion into the commercial edge-AI market. Their HyperX™ architecture is disrupting traditional thinking and changing expectations for high-performance, low-power semiconductor chip designs, and we are excited to be a part of the company's continued growth and success," said Drew Mallozzi, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at Atlas Credit Partners. "The Coherent investment aligns perfectly with our mission to provide transitional capital to companies at the forefront of their respective fields and poised for significant expansion."

To learn more, visit https://www.atlascreditpartners.com or https://www.coherentlogix.com .

About Atlas Credit Partners

Atlas Credit Partners is a Houston, TX based asset management firm specializing in value-oriented investing and partnering directly with medium-sized companies, and other businesses in transition. The company has invested more than $750 million on behalf of its partners and stakeholders and is currently investing through multiple private credit vehicles. To learn more, visit https://www.atlascreditpartners.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Coherent Logix Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Coherent Logix is a world leader in low-power, high-performance, C-programmable processors for the embedded systems market. They are the inventors of the HyperX architecture, HyperX System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and the HyperX Platform and recently introduced the world's most advanced System-on-a-Chip for space applications - The HyperX Midnight MCM. The company's comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes processors, integrated system development tools, optimized libraries, system reference designs, and a customizable system development platform that reduces development complexity and time to market. To learn more, visit https://coherentlogix.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Press Inquiries:

Erika Siemasko

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

Erika@jmgpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Atlas Credit Partners