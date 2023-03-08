EverGlade Consulting: CHIPS for America Launches First Funding Opportunity (Commercial Fabrication Facilities)

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Commerce has opened the application process for companies to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industrial base. The move is aimed at securing a share of the multi-billion-dollar semiconductor opportunity by 2030 and strengthening leadership in chip manufacturing. The department is encouraging all potential applicants, including those for future funding opportunities, to submit statements of interest so it may gauge interest across the semiconductor ecosystem and begin preparing for application review.

The first funding opportunity is seeking applications for projects to construct, expand or modernize commercial facilities to produce leading-edge, current-generation, and mature-node semiconductors. The department will also release a funding opportunity for semiconductor materials and equipment facilities in the late spring and one for research and development facilities in the fall.

The department aims to make the US home to at least two new large-scale clusters of leading-edge logic chip fabs and increase production capacity for current-generation and mature-node chips, especially for critical domestic industries, by the end of the decade. US President Joe Biden signed a $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which includes $52 billion in semiconductor subsidies, in August last year. As part of the CHIPS and Science Act, the Department of Commerce oversees $50 billion to revitalize the US semiconductor industry, including $39 billion in semiconductor incentives.

"The CHIPS Act is poised to make the United States the center of chip technology," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

If your company has considered applying for CHIPS funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that a reality. EverGlade has a full suite of experienced consulting professionals prepared to support your CHIPS Funding Application to the Department of Commerce. Our team has helped companies, large and small, prepare and submit applications for federal funding to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities and repatriate critical supply chains. EverGlade consultants can help develop your business plan, prepare financial projections, and assemble a concise and complete package to take advantage of this unique program. Having been through the process with many clients before, our team has a unique understanding of the requirements and timeline.

