Geisinger Health Plan, Medacta announce first spinal fusion lifetime guarantee

Program builds on success of health system's ProvenCare® surgeries on hips and knees

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland and DANVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Plan and the Medacta Group SA, a Swiss company specializing in sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine and spine surgeries, announced the first lifetime guarantee for a lumbar spinal fusion surgery.

"This new guarantee allows us to expand our ProvenCare® commitment for patients who qualify for spinal fusion surgery while offering them a sense of security on the clinical outcome when making the decision to have the procedure," said Michael Suk, M.D.,J.D., chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. "By standing behind our world-class joint replacement, spinal surgeries and other orthopedic care options, Geisinger is demonstrating its commitment to making better health easier and more accessible for our patients and communities."

The first lifetime guaranteed spinal fusion surgery was performed at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton by Edward DelSole, MD. Dr. DelSole successfully completed the procedure using Medacta's M.U.S.T. Pedicle Screw System and MIS MySpine MCpatient matched solution. This technology allows for accurate and reliable decision making for the surgeon, as well as a less invasive procedure and a faster recovery time for the patient.

A global leader in orthopaedic medical devices, Medacta provides tailored high-level educational pathways to support surgeons — including those at Geisinger — in surgical techniques and the use of their specially-designed hip, knee, shoulder and spinal implants for minimally-invasive personalized surgeries. Medacta's innovative solutions and technologies, part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, are designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

"Tailored medical education along with personalized solutions are at the forefront of all we do at Medacta with the aim of empowering surgeons and improving patient outcomes," said Francesco Siccardi, chief executive officer of Medacta International. "With the introduction of this guarantee, which expands our existing hip and knee guarantees with Geisinger, we are incredibly proud to continue our commitment to patients throughout their entire continuum of care."

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a research institute and the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing and graduate education. With more than 25,000 employees and 1,700+ employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Follow Medacta on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

