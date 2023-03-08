Planate Management Group Upgrades to Unanet ERP GovCon to Unify Operations and Support Growth

Previous off-the-shelf software limited the firm's scalability and strategy

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), today announced the government contracting firm Planate Management Group selected Unanet ERP GovCon to provide a more intuitive and streamlined solution for their business processes, and to support the company as it scales rapidly.

Based in Alexandria, Va., Planate is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with a workforce of over 200 people. The firm specializes in facility and master planning, architecture and engineering design services, engineering support services, and environmental services for DoD, federal, and industry clients in more than 20 countries worldwide.

With Planate expecting significant growth both domestically and overseas in 2023, company leaders decided it was time to shed the disparate, off-the-shelf accounting software on which the firm was relying, having realized those systems were resulting in serious project and operational inefficiencies that were hurting the bottom line. Not only were those systems cumbersome for employees to use, they hampered project managers' ability to access important data in real time, creating a backlog of projects that directly impacted profitability.

To solve these challenges, Planate conducted a thorough search for ERP solutions, ultimately choosing Unanet's purpose-built platform for government contractors based on positive ratings from other GovCon users, as well as Unanet's strong customer service and training track record. With Unanet, Planate will move from the patchwork of non-integrated tools it used for capturing time entry, accounting, and project management, to a modern platform where these and other capabilities are fully integrated and work together seamlessly.

"Planate is poised for growth, and we decided we need an accounting and operations solution that will grow and scale with us, from a tech partner we're confident will support us on our journey," said Stephen Lipman, chief financial officer at Planate Management Group. "We were impressed with the investments Unanet has made in its analytics and strategic reporting capabilities over the last several years, and with their customer service. Knowing that Unanet is going to be there through a complex implementation and training process, and for the long haul, is important to us."

Managing growth is a big reason more GovCons are embracing Unanet solutions. Approximately 30% of GovCon small businesses rank organic growth the top contributor to their financial challenges, according to Unanet's recent Gauge Report , a widely referenced benchmarking report that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the government contracting world.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com .

About Planate Management Group

Planate Management Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with a unique business model that provides service delivery excellence with responsive, innovative technical solutions for facilities engineering and management consulting services to clients in both traditional and difficult environments worldwide. Planate's installation management expertise covers planning, architecture and engineering (A/E) design services, engineering support services, and environmental services.

For more information, visit www.planate.com .

