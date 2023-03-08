YMCA of Metro Chicago Unveils YMCA Family Camp Pinewood

Camp Pinewood is now open for business — and play! — for all

TWIN LAKE, Mich., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announced today that YMCA Camp Pinewood will transition to YMCA Family Camp Pinewood. In its new iteration, Family Camp Pinewood will provide a perfect home-away-from-home for people of all ages across the region. YMCA Family Camp Pinewood is now the only YMCA Family Camp in the state of Michigan and one of only a few across the country.

"For nearly 100 years, generations of youth and teens have delighted in spending part of their summers at Camp Pinewood — many of whom come back year after year," said Jessi Provost, Executive Director, YMCA Family Camp Pinewood. "With our transition to a Family Camp, now any individual, family, or group can unplug and participate in the benefits of overnight camp — learning new skills, establishing lifelong friendships, and, most importantly, having fun, all amid the pinewoods of Twin Lake and along the shores of Lake Echo."

Whether looking for a quick weekend getaway or an immersive, multi-week stay, individuals and groups will be able to curate their perfect retreat at YMCA Family Camp Pinewood. The site is situated in western Michigan, approximately 45 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. By car, campers from the Chicagoland area can reach Camp Pinewood in less than four hours. Campers from almost anywhere in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan can reach the camp in three to four hours, or less.

YMCA Family Camp Pinewood features a wide-range of programs and activities, including campfires (did someone say "s'mores?!"), swimming, canoeing, archery, hiking, group adventures, and so much more. Accommodations range from rustic to deluxe. Just like the overnight-camp days of childhood, reservations can be made for partial or entire bunkhouses that sleep up to 24 people. Those looking for more of a glamping experience can opt to rent a full, lodge-style cabin with five bedrooms and multiple bathrooms.

"We are so pleased to share the news that Camp Pinewood is open for business — and play! — as a family camp," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "It's the YMCA experience our young campers already know and love, now available to everyone across our communities, from cradle to legacy."

YMCA Family Camp Pinewood is part of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago portfolio, which includes four additional overnight camps, 14 health and wellbeing centers, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.

For more information about Family Camp Pinewood, please visit ymcacamppinewood.org.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and our programming at ymcachicago.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Katy Broom

Director, Public Relations & Communications

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

312-932-1171

kbroom@ymcachicago.org

View original content:

SOURCE YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago