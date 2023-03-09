7 Ways to Help Your Home Recover From Winter this March

ERIE, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter can be rough on a home. Once the snow, ice, wind or cold temperatures stop fluctuating, it's a good time to check how your home withstood the season.

When spring arrives, here are seven projects from Erie Insurance to help your home recover from winter.

Have your roof inspected. This is especially important if you notice any leaks, loose shingles or metal. The freezing and thawing that was so common this past winter can create big splits out of small cracks. It's a good idea to check with your independent insurance agent to make sure you have the right coverage for your roof.

Fix any ceiling stains. Your ceiling may have a yellow or brown stain if your roof has a leak. If so, first fix the leak before sealing the stain with a sealer/primer then apply a coat or two of paint. Moisture problems can lead to mold or mildew build-up, so fix them quickly before you have a bigger problem on your hands.

Inspect windows and doors. Things to look for on doors include bent or broken hinges, frames or edges. Depending on the extent of the damage, you can either repair or replace the door. Also, check screens for holes before you swap out your storm panels. Check out these helpful tips to keep the

Seal your deck every few years. If your deck is looking worn-down, have it pressure washed and resealed. Changes in weather can significantly impact its durability.

Clean gutters and downspouts. Leaves can weigh things down while ice dams can bend and break gutters. Grab a pair of gloves, a sturdy ladder and a trowel to clear any leaves and debris out. Call a professional if you're not comfortable doing this on your own. Want more tips?

