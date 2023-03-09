For the First Time in 25 years, CEG Welcomes Ethan Mayers as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Entertainment Group (CEG), a leading influencer and creator economy marketing agency, is proud to welcome a new Chief Executive Officer, Ethan Mayers. As only the second CEO in the company's 25-year history, Ethan will lead the team into the future by creating next generation products and services to build on CEG's long legacy of innovation.

"We are thrilled to have Ethan lead our company. Our industry is incredibly dynamic, and Ethan has the skills and experience to innovate and stay ahead of the change," said Michael Schwieger, founder and outgoing CEO, who is retiring.

Ethan's background includes 20 years of leadership experience in media and technology with expertise across strategy, finance, operations, product development, and data analytics. Ethan's early experience as a television producer coupled with his later experience leading tech companies provides the foundation for bringing new perspectives to the creator economy.

"I'm thrilled to join CEG and continue its pioneering legacy. We believe that creators are the new entrepreneurs. We are here to guide brands and organizations through the world of influencer marketing and find opportunities in the dynamic and growing creator economy," said Ethan Mayers, CEO of Creators Entertainment Group.

He is an investor and board advisor to a number of emerging international startups where he helps create and drive growth. Ethan has also served as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence for SwissContact providing economic development to startups in the Balkans. Prior to this, Ethan served as the CEO of two corporate venture programs, Welspun and Tao Investment Management. He was the COO of Colabriq, a Tech-stars backed startup developing innovative technologies to connect economic actors across the global supply chain. Earlier in his career, he ran Synthenai, a consulting firm focused on digital transformation and was a television producer at the University of Tennessee, ESPN, and HITN. He is also the author of the upcoming book The Agile Shepherd.

CEG is excited to welcome Ethan on-board and have him lead the company.

About Creators Entertainment Group (CEG)

CEG has 25 years of success in the entertainment industry and is a leading creator economy marketing and talent agency. CEG drives impactful outcomes for consumer brands through data-driven, curated talent partnerships and integrated campaigns and strategies across the consumer journey.

