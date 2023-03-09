SCA Pharma Names Hugh O'Neill as Chief Commercial Officer

WINDSOR, Conn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Pharma, a nationally recognized leader in the 503B compounding pharmaceuticals outsourcing industry providing quality, service, and value to hospitals nationwide, has announced today the addition of Hugh O'Neill as Chief Commercial Officer. O'Neill brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Most recently, Mr. O'Neill served as the Executive Vice President with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, responsible for global commercial and operation activities. Prior to his Executive Vice President role, Hugh was Chief Commercial Officer at Mallinckrodt and previously worked at Sanofi, Pharmacia Corporation (now Pfizer), Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, and Sandoz Pharmaceuticals.

"I am excited to welcome Hugh to the SCA Pharma executive leadership team," said Scott Luce, CEO of SCA Pharma. "SCA Pharma is committed to being the best 503B outsourcing partner to our hospital customers nationwide. Mr. O'Neill's extensive experience in leadership, commercial excellence, operational performance, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals will provide the focus and expertise needed as SCA accelerates growth to meet the increasing market demand for SCA's products and services."

"I am looking forward to joining this amazing organization and driving the vision forward to continue to evolve the 503B industry," said Hugh O'Neill. "I made the decision to join SCA because I saw a talented team that was well positioned and focused on doing what is right for our customers and the patients that they serve."

Mr. O'Neill received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Montclair State University and obtained his MBA at Seton Hall University's Stillman School of Business.

About SCA Pharma

SCA Pharma is a nationally recognized leader in the FDA 503B outsourcing industry, specializing in providing the highest quality sterile admixture services and pre-filled syringes to hospital and health-care facility pharmacies. The company serves all therapeutic areas of pharmacy — including critical care, labor and delivery, anesthesia, and pain management — and maintains a wide portfolio of products, including ready-to-use and drug-shortage medications.

