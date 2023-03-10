NEW NONPROFIT FIGHTING FOR AMERICAN CONSUMERS

American Consumer & Investor Institute Will Be Leading Voice For Consumers and Investors

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Consumer & Investor Institute (ACII), a new nonprofit group advocating for American consumers and investors who participate in U.S. financial markets, launched. The group will advocate on behalf of American consumers and investors to ensure they have a voice with lawmakers, regulators and financial industry leaders and drive change that will help empower them. The Honorable Barbara Comstock, former Republican Congresswoman from Virginia, will serve as the Executive Director of ACII.

Recent innovations and new technologies have expanded the number of Americans accessing and enjoying the benefits of the U.S. financial system, but more can be done to further broaden access to important financial markets, products and services. ACII believes every American has the right to take part in our financial system to build a better future for themselves and their families.

Executive Director Barbara Comstock said, "I am honored to lead this new organization focused on advocating for American consumers and investors for more choice and access to U.S. financial markets. It will be our goal to ensure all Americans have equal access to the growing opportunities in the 21st century digital financial marketplace. We look forward to being a part of this important effort."

ACII will work to promote policies and practices that support financial access, education, transparency and fairness in the financial industry. The organization will collaborate with consumers, investors, financial experts and policymakers to advance its mission and create positive change for American consumers and investors. ACII supports increased access for all consumers, investors and advocates for those who have been left out of the conversation for far too long. Financial markets and direct-to-consumer digital platforms have transformed finance and must be accessible, fair and efficient for all Americans. By pushing for greater financial education, choice, and access, ACII hopes to create a more equitable financial system.

To learn more about ACII, please visit www.aciinstitute.org .

About American Consumer & Investor Institute:

