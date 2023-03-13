AbbVie Showcases Strength of Dermatology Portfolio with New Data Presented at the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting

- More than 20 abstracts, including one late-breaking presentation, underscore AbbVie's dedication to advancing care for dermatologic conditions

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present more than 20 abstracts, including one late-breaking presentation during the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 17-21, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"The data at this year's AAD conference demonstrate AbbVie's commitment to investing in its dermatology portfolio to further improve outcomes for patients with immune-mediated skin conditions," said Celine Goldberger, M.D., vice president, head of U.S. medical affairs, AbbVie. "We look forward to sharing new evidence that further builds upon AbbVie's strong scientific foundation and helps to elevate the standards of care for patients."

The oral and poster presentations from AbbVie highlight research across the company's collective portfolio, further demonstrating leadership in dermatology innovation. Data feature outcomes in psoriatic disease, atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa to support patients living with immune-mediated skin conditions. Notable data presentations will include:

A late-breaking oral presentation and several poster abstracts assessing the efficacy, durability, and safety of risankizumab in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, including follow-up of over 256 weeks in patients with prior biologic treatment, as well as abstracts assessing long-term outcomes of risankizumab in patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Subgroup analyses of outcomes, including skin clearance (EASI 75, vIGA 0/1) and patient-reported outcomes (pruritis, skin symptoms, sleep and quality of life), in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis from three Phase 3 trials assessing the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib across 52 weeks.

A Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Select AbbVie abstracts at AAD 2023 are outlined below. The 2023 AAD Annual Meeting e-Posters are available here and late-breaking sessions are available here.

Abstract Title Presentation Details

(All Times CT) Psoriasis Efficacy and Safety in Psoriasis Patients Switching to Risankizumab After

Suboptimal Response to Secukinumab or Ixekizumab After 52 Weeks Late-Breaking Oral Presentation; Theater B;

March 18, 2023 11:40-11:50 a.m. Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Risankizumab for the Treatment of Moderate-to-

Severe Plaque Psoriasis: Interim Analysis of Results from the LIMMitless Open-

Label Extension Trial Up to Five Years of Follow-Up Poster #43928;

Poster Center 2: Poster with Oral; March 19, 2023

1:25-1:30 p.m. Long-Term Real-World Treat-to-Target Skin Clearance and Maintenance of

Response with Risankizumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis from

the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry Poster #44047 Poster Center 2 Poster with Oral; March 19, 2023 1:30-1:35 p.m. Risankizumab Efficacy for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis Over 256 Weeks

in Patients with Prior Biologic Treatments Poster #44102; Poster Center 2;

Poster with Oral;

March 19, 2023

1:40-1:45 p.m. Real-World Switch Rates of Biologics and Associated Costs in Patients with

Psoriasis Poster #41279; Poster Center 2; Poster with Oral;

March 19, 2023

1:45-1:50 p.m. Long-Term Efficacy of Continuous Risankizumab in Psoriasis by Body Region: An

Updated Integrated Analysis from the LIMMitless Open-Label Extension Study Poster #44022; E-poster Long-Term Improvement in Difficult-To-Treat Areas and Quality of Life in Patients

with Psoriasis Up to 204 Weeks Post Switch from Ustekinumab To Risankizumab Poster #44134; E-poster Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Risankizumab on Nail Psoriasis and Enthesitis Among Psoriatic Arthritis

Patients with High Nail Symptom Burden Poster #44094 Poster Center 2 Poster with Oral; March 19, 2023 1:35-1:40 p.m. Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes Among Patients with Resolution of

Enthesitis and/or Dactylitis: Post Hoc Analyses from the KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 Trials

of Risankizumab in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis Poster #42267; Poster Center 2; Poster with Oral; March 19, 2023

2:05-2:10 p.m. Improvements in Manifestations of Active Psoriatic Arthritis with Risankizumab

Treatment After Intolerance or Inadequate Response to Prior Biologic Therapy:

Subgroup Analyses from the KEEPsAKE 2 Trial Poster #43944; E-poster Atopic Dermatitis Sustained Improvement Over 52 Weeks in Patient-Reported Itch, Symptoms, and

Quality of Life with Upadacitinib in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis: Results from

Phase 3 Studies (Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2, and AD Up) Poster #42262; Poster Center 2; Poster with Oral;

March 17, 2023

1:40-1:45 p.m. Improvement in Itch, Symptoms and Quality of Life with Upadacitinib Through

Week 16 in Adults and Adolescents with Atopic Dermatitis: results from Phase 3

Studies (Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2 and AD Up) Poster #42065 E-poster Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adults and Adolescents with Moderate-to-

Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Subgroup Analysis of the Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2

and AD Up Phase 3 Clinical Trials at 52 Weeks Poster #43049; E-poster Hidradenitis Suppurativa Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis

Suppurativa: A Phase 2, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study Poster #43799; Poster Center 2; Poster with Oral;

March 19, 2023

1:25-1:30 p.m.

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.1 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.1 Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.2-7

SKYRIZI U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious allergic reactions:

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

- fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)

- swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

- trouble breathing or throat tightness

- chest tightness

- skin rash, hives

- itching

Infections:

SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

- fever, sweats, or chills

- cough

- shortness of breath

- blood in your mucus (phlegm)

- muscle aches

- warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis

- weight loss

- diarrhea or stomach pain

- burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions,

including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medicines that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

become pregnant while taking SKYRIZI. You are encouraged to enroll in the Pregnancy Registry, which is used to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider or call 1-877-302-2161 to enroll in this registry.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems in Crohn's disease: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI through a vein in the arm developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and up to 12 weeks of treatment and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach (abdominal) pain, tiredness (fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's disease include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, low red blood cells (anemia), fever, back pain, and urinary tract infection.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about

side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600 mg/10 mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360 mg/2.4 mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.9 Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2.10 The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.



The use of upadacitinib in hidradenitis suppurativa is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been established by global regulatory authorities. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.11-18

RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) U.S. Use and Important Safety Information

USES

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, or non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis [AD]) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

RINVOQ is safe and effective in children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).

Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.

Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.

Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.

Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.

Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.

Tears in the stomach or intestines and changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP if you:

Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection, such as:

















- Fever, sweating, or chills - Shortness of breath - Warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body - Muscle aches - Feeling tired - Blood in phlegm - Diarrhea or stomach pain - Cough - Weight loss - Burning when urinating or urinating more often than normal

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

Are a current or past smoker.

Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.

Have or have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.

Have other medical conditions, including liver problems, low blood cell counts, diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.

Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.

Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections

Rifampicin or phenytoin

Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I avoid while taking RINVOQ?

Avoid food or drink containing grapefruit during treatment with RINVOQ as it may increase the risk of side effects.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse.

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:

- Discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back

- Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

- Pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

- Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

- Breaking out in a cold sweat

- Nausea or vomiting

- Feeling lightheaded

- Weakness in one part or on one side of your body

- Slurred speech

Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:





















- Swelling - Pain or tenderness in one or both legs - Sudden unexplained chest or upper back pain - Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increased blood cholesterol levels, and increased liver enzyme levels.

A separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg extended-release tablets.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for RINVOQ.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

