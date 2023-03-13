Brookdale Senior Living Associates Recognized as "Women of Distinction" in Senior Living

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's History month three Brookdale Senior Living leaders have been recognized by McKnight's as "Women of Distinction" in the senior living industry. The program, in its fifth year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields.

Brenda Perkins, Brookdale's Divisional Resident Engagement Manager-East, was announced as a Veteran VIP award-winner. Veteran VIPs are women who have more than 15 years of experience in the industry and have made an impact on the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields at a level lower than vice president or the equivalent.

Rhonda St. Onge, Executive Director of Brookdale Trillium Crossing in Columbus, Ohio, was announced as a Rising Star, after being nominated by her own community residents. Rising Stars are women who are younger than 40 or have fewer than 15 years in the industry.

Nadeen Moore, Area Nurse Manager, Florida, was announced as a recipient of the Spirit Award. The Spirit Award, now in its second year, recognizes inspiring caregiving and service provision efforts.

Eligibility for this award was open to women who have demonstrated acts of bravery, courage, perseverance, dedication, determination — or other noble gestures.

"I am thrilled that all three of these strong and resilient Brookdale leaders were recognized by McKnight's for their hard work and dedication to senior living," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale president and chief executive officer. "Their work serves as an example to all as they demonstrate Brookdale's cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership and trust. Their contributions to Brookdale have helped to cement us as the leading senior living provider in the United States. I am proud of the positive impact they have made."

McKnight's Women of Distinction awards are a joint program of McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be honored at an in-person celebration on May 22 in Chicago.

For more information on Brookdale's winners, visit news.brookdale.com .

