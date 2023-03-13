Centerline Drivers Names Joel Lawson as the 2022 Driver of the Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Lawson is Centerline Drivers' 2022 Driver of the Year. This is the second year Centerline has awarded the honor as part of its Respect the Drive program, which celebrates the incredible work truck drivers do every day.

Joel Lawson is Centerline Drivers’ 2022 Driver of the Year. The award comes with a trophy, Respect the Drive gear and a $5000 bonus as well as recognition from both Centerline and Standard Logistics. (PRNewswire)

Joel is a Baltimore native who has driven over 3 million miles in his 20 years as a truck driver, with no DOT accidents or incidents.

He is a proud Army veteran who served our country in Desert Storm and began serving with the National Guard after his discharge.

Joel is a hard-working person who describes himself as a "family man." spending most of his free time "being a husband and father."

His dedication to his family is evident most when he recalls an accident that occurred right before he became a truck driver. A fire broke out in their apartment and Joel was able to quickly get his wife and family to safety. However, due to the amount of times Joel re-entered the burning building, he suffered from smoke inhalation and severe burns on his hand. He says the scars are a "life-long reminder of how precious his family is to him"

He drives for Standard Logistics in Baltimore and has done so for almost 15 years. He enjoys working with his team and often mentors newer drivers.

Throughout 2023, Centerline will continue to encourage people to Respect the Drive by illustrating the positive things truck drivers do every day and celebrating our drivers and the industry.

"Joel embodies what it means to be an outstanding Centerline Driver," said Centerline Drivers President Jill Quinn. "Not only has he driven over 3 million miles safely, but he's a hero in multiple respects. I'm so proud that he's our 2022 Driver of the Year"

Filiberto Balan and Steven Jankovsky earned runner-up stats and will also receive Respect the Drive Gear.

To learn more about our Respect the Drive program, click here.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

