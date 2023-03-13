Evolon Appoints Robert Putica as New Vice President of Sales

Leading developer of AI solutions taps industry veteran to lead customer engagement.

DALLAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of software solutions that turn surveillance video into real-time actionable information, announced the appointment of Robert Putica as the company's Vice President of Sales. Putica will be responsible for serving Evolon's customers and channel partners with AI-based perimeter security solutions that provide real-time threat detection, situational awareness, and insightful forensic searches to protect people and assets.

Putica comes to Evolon with over 20 years of sales and business development experience in the security industry. Most recently, Putica was with Dell Technologies, where he led business development efforts for the company's Western US region. He also held sales management roles with Razberi Technologies, FLIR Systems, Digital Monitoring Products, Hikvision USA, and Enterprise Security, Inc. Prior to this, he co-founded Integrated Electronics, a system integrator business based in Fresno, California. Putica holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from California State University, Fresno, and a Master of Business Administration from the Essex Business School.

"We're thrilled to welcome Robert to Evolon," said Tom Galvin, Evolon's President and CEO. "Robert is the perfect fit to lead Evolon's work to serve our public safety and enterprise security customers with mission critical perimeter security solutions."

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

