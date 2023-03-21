Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of SolarWinds Corporation Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

AUSTIN DIVISION

IN RE SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 1:21-cv-00138-RP CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired SolarWinds Corporation ("SolarWinds") common stock during the period from October 18, 2018 through December 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action, on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $26,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Robert Pitman at the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, Courtroom 4 of the United States Courthouse, 501 West Fifth Street, Austin, Texas 78701, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 28, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at: SolarWinds Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 3217, Portland, OR 97208-3217, 1-877-890-0042, info@SolarWindsSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.SolarWindsSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (or submitted online) no later than July 7, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than July 7, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and SolarWinds' Counsel such that they are received no later than July 7, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

SolarWinds Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 3217

Portland, OR 97208-3217

1-877-890-0042

info@SolarWindsSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.SolarWindsSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

John Rizio-Hamilton, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.SolarWindsSecuritiesLitigation.com.

