Luokung Announces 30-to-1 Share Combination

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung," "we," "our" or the "Company"), a British Virgin Islands company, reported that it expects to implement a 30-to-1 share combination on its ordinary shares effective Tuesday, March 22, 2023, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the ordinary shares will continue on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LKCO". The new CUSIP number for the ordinary shares following the share combination is G56981 205.

Upon the effectiveness of the share combination, every 30 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding ordinary share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the share combination. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the split will be rounded up to the next whole number. The share combination affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

The share combination at a ratio of 30-to-1 shares was approved by the Company's board of directors and its members. The Company filed an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the British Virgin Islands Registry of Corporate Affairs.

ABOUT LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and multi-sourced intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung established city-level and industry-level holographic Spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue ,among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: https://www.luokung.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information regarding the Company's future growth prospect and the preliminary unaudited financial results contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking-information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The financial estimates provided in this press release are to provide early guidance on the semi-annual financial performance of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events including that the Company has not finished its review of the full financial positions and the Company may continue to incur net losses. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release, including with respect to any future growth, is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

