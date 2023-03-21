National Firm, Ovative Group, Opens Office in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, a media, consulting, and measurement firm that helps change makers drive measurable marketing performance, announced today that it has opened an office location in Chicago. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Ovative is expanding its national presence to best serve its clients and recruit top marketing talent. The firm's presence is now in three metropolitan cities, including Minneapolis and New York City.

Since opening its New York City office in 2021, Ovative has continued to experience explosive growth. The company expanded its team from 200 to 506 employees in just over two years, a 153% increase in headcount and revenues. In '23, Ovative is projected to organically increase revenues 35% compared to 2022, by providing full-funnel marketing and analytics expertise to clients across industries.

Great work that drives growth has become the norm for Ovative. Founder and CEO Dale Nitschke attributes its growth to two key factors: a team-first mentality and a transformative approach to measuring marketing success.

"Our proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR), measures the holistic return of our clients' marketing investments. With this transformative metric and a roster of top, national experts on our team, we have been able to consistently retain a portfolio of world class clients and acquire new ones." – Dale Nitschke, Founder and CEO, Ovative

Amidst its growth, Ovative's team-first mentality has resulted in local and national recognition. For seven years, the company has earned the title of Top Workplace. In 2022, it earned special recognition for Employee Appreciation, Professional Development, Compensation and Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, and Purpose and Values.

The Chicago team will deploy its key offerings to raise the bar for its clients across the nation. MAP, Ovative's proprietary measurement technology, enables the team to understand the impact of marketing efforts on all sales channels. It utilizes an industry-leading approach, unifying Media Mix Modeling (MMM) and Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) capabilities to measure the impact of both digital and traditional marketing on overall business. MAP is custom-built to help marketers accelerate growth in times when every dollar matters, and customer data and privacy are top of mind.

In addition to moving the needle for clients, the team will have the opportunity to make an impact for their local communities through Champions of Change. As part of the program's Skills-Based Partnerships pillar, team members use their unique marketing skills to increase organizations' access to digital media and improve the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. Ovative offers full-service, ongoing agency support or helps organizations build their own marketing program, all pro-bono.

In March 2023, Ovative's Chicago team members began working out of the new office at 224 N Desplaines Street. The office space is approximately 7,000 square feet, features conference rooms and phonebooth spaces equipped with world-class video technology to accommodate Ovative's hybrid work model and fits 40 workstations – allowing the team room to grow as they continue to hire for open roles. Says Mara Dougherty, Chicago resident and Sr. Manager of Paid Social at Ovative, "Opening a Chicago office exemplifies Ovative's commitment to team, providing the space for us to connect more often and empowering us to continue raising the bar across our clients nationwide."

Ovative serves a deep roster of brands across industries who seek to transform their business, including Coach, Kate Spade, General Mills, The Home Depot, United Healthcare, Duluth Trading Company, Sleep Number, and more.

About Ovative Group

Ovative Group is an independent media and measurement firm that helps clients drive and deliver measurable marketing performance. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative brings media, measurement, and consulting together under one roof to measure the holistic impact of marketing on clients' total business using its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). Ovative's team of marketing experts serves as a trusted partner for its national world-class client base of marketing leaders across many industries. Ovative is recognized as an industry leader and has received awards including Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative, visit ovative.com or follow Ovative on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

