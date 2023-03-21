PATTERSON VETERINARY & MWI ANIMAL HEALTH SIGN ON FOR DISTRIBUTION OF RENOVŌ®

ARGYLE, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), distributor of the RenoVō® equine allograft, announced today that Patterson Veterinary Supply and MWI Animal Health, the latter a division of AmerisourceBergen, have joined Covetrus as distributors of RenoVō® in the United States.

"The addition of MWI and Patterson Vet as domestic distributors represent yet another major milestone in support of our mission to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines", said Grant Senner, CEO of Equus Innovations. "We're privileged to be partnered with all three companies and look forward to expanding access to this next-generation, regenerative equine product."

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues collected during live births without harm to the mare or foal. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties. Studies establish the product as a safe and highly effective alternative to other modalities in the clinical management of equine tissue injuries. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 12,500 horses to date.

About Equine Amnio Solutions

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products, including RenoVō®. EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit https://renovoequine.com/

