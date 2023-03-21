Virtusa Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program, Showcasing Dynamic IT Service Management Solutions Virtusa elevates partnership with ServiceNow through Elite Partner status, offering top-tier solutions and support.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Virtusa supports ServiceNow customers with streamlined and automated IT service management processes, resulting in faster issue resolution and improved customer satisfaction, including customer value.

The partnership will enable Virtusa to leverage ServiceNow's powerful platform to deliver innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and drive business growth. These solutions include a range of capabilities across IT service management, employee workflows, customer service, and more.

"Virtusa is delighted to take our partnership with ServiceNow to the next level, a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results and value to our customers," said Rajesh Khanna, Global Head, Alliances and Strategic Deals, Virtusa. "We are incredibly proud to deepen our relationship with ServiceNow by achieving Elite partnership status. We are now better positioned to help enterprises transform their operations, unlock new efficiencies, and achieve their goals faster than ever."

As an Elite ServiceNow partner, Virtusa underwent rigorous training and certification processes, demonstrating their deep understanding of the platform and its capabilities. Through their work with clients in the financial services industry, Virtusa was able to showcase their expertise in leveraging ServiceNow to drive cost savings, improve efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, consistently deliver exceptional outcomes, and demonstrate their commitment to driving innovation through the platform. Virtusa was recognized as an Elite Partner by ServiceNow, granting them access to advanced training, support, and resources to enhance their IT service management capabilities further.

"ServiceNow is thrilled to have Virtusa as an Elite Partner in our ecosystem," said Anthony Torsiello, Vice President, Americas alliance and channel ecosystem at ServiceNow. "With Virtusa's innovative and leading business efforts across several key industries, including Financial Services and Healthcare, there is no limit to where they can go."

Virtusa and ServiceNow have already collaborated on several successful projects, helping enterprise clients across a range of industries to achieve their digital transformation goals. One example is a project for a large global financial services company. Virtusa leveraged the Now Platform to streamline and automate IT service management processes, resulting in faster issue resolution and improved customer satisfaction. In another project, Virtusa helped a major healthcare provider enhance their patient experience by deploying ServiceNow's customer service management solution, which enabled them to quickly and efficiently resolve patient inquiries and issues. These are just a few examples of how Virtusa and ServiceNow's partnership drives innovation and delivers value for enterprise clients.

