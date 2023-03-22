Bloomingdale's Promotes Denise Magid to Chief Merchant

CEO Tony Spring Announces New Leadership Role within the Organization

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Spring, Bloomingdale's Chairman and CEO today announced the promotion of Denise Magid to the newly created role of Bloomingdale's Chief Merchandising Officer, effective March 21, 2023. Within this position, Magid will drive the strategic direction and performance of all Bloomingdale's merchandising initiatives. She will be responsible for building and enhancing new and existing partnerships, expanding the brand matrix and product assortment, and ultimately influencing the future growth of the Bloomingdale's brand. Magid will report to Spring.

The creation of the Chief Merchant role is a historic step for Bloomingdale's and allows the brand to build on the exciting momentum coming off its strong 2022 performance and its 150Th Anniversary celebration.

"We are confident that Denise's vision and leadership will continue to strengthen our relationships with our brand partners and further refine how we can cater to the unique needs of the Bloomingdale's customer. We look forward to Denise's impact in this newly created role," said Spring.

Magid is a well-respected retail executive, with a strong strategic headset and exceptional taste level. She brings extensive experience and a successful retail track record having held senior leadership roles at both Intermix and Saks Fifth Avenue, before joining Bloomingdales in 2019 as GMM, Ready-to-Wear, Concessions, adding Off-Price in 2020 and Women's accessories in 2021.

"It has been such an honor to be a part of the Bloomingdale's family throughout these transformative years," shared Magid. "I look forward to taking on the role of Chief Merchant and working closely with the GMMs and the Bloomingdale's team to push the boundaries of what's possible. Bloomingdale's holds a special place in the retail landscape, yet I truly believe the best is yet to come."

