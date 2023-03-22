GreenPower Appoints John McDavid Head of Production in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that John McDavid has been appointed the production manager for its all-electric school bus manufacturing facility in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Brendan Riley welcomes John McDavid to the South Charleston facility in front of a BEAST photo in the lobby. (PRNewswire)

"John is a highly skilled and motivated production manager with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience," said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. "He is a dedicated professional with proven success at motivating individuals and teams toward company goals and objectives. A proven leader, John inspires honesty and integrity at all levels of an organization, while utilizing his skills and abilities acquired through work experience and extensive training programs, including specialized training with Toyota and General Motors."

McDavid's West Virginia roots run deep. Most recently he served as a production engineer at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing facility in Buffalo, West Virginia where he was a part of the vehicle electrification team and battery development team. Over the years he has also been a production manager, among other positions, for Gestamp of West Virginia.

"I believe in what GreenPower is undertaking here in South Charleston," McDavid said. "The fact that the GreenPower product is a purpose-built, all-electric vehicle and not some retrofit or a conversion makes me excited about the manufacturing opportunity. The ground-up engineering the company is doing has it far advanced of other EV manufactures who have not been as innovating as GreenPower."

McDavid stated that he sees the Type D all-electric, purpose-built BEAST school bus to be a signature product for GreenPower in West Virginia. "What we are doing here is huge for the state. The jobs, embracing of new technology and economic growth will help both West Virginia and GreenPower grow, prosper and succeed."

Media Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

VP of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

Mark.n@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company