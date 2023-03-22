Life Time Bringing Its Luxury Living Residences to Burlington, Mass. This Spring

Five-story Life Time Living complex comes together with adjacent Life Time Burlington Athletic Country Club to create a village embracing Company's ethos for healthy living

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is bringing its one-of-a-kind Life Time Living experience to Burlington, Mass. with the debut of luxury-for-lease residences, which are set to open in Summer 2023. Located at 20 Fourth Avenue, construction is underway on the five-story, 167-unit development that will share a campus with the existing Life Time Burlington athletic country club, creating a 13-acre healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment village for residents and members. The project is a partnership between Life Time and Nordblom Company.

Life Time is bringing its luxury living residences to Burlington, Mass. this spring. The new, five-story Life Time Living complex, together with the adjacent athletic country club, creates a village that fosters a healthy, socially connected and naturally environmentally friendly lifestyle. (PRNewswire)

Life Time Burlington in MA fosters a healthy, socially connected and naturally environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Life Time Living Burlington will feature impeccably designed residences and community areas, including 14 studios, 69 one-bedroom, 11 one-bedroom plus den, and 73 two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 558 to 1,407 square feet, work from home and lounge spaces, conference rooms, a private dining room, covered parking with charging stations and a cycle lounge. In addition, residents will enjoy two outdoor courtyards complete with firepits, grilling stations, conversational seating areas, outdoor games, and a meditation area. A half-acre park with a walking path, dog play area and generous green space is also under development.

Life Time Living is just steps from the athletic country club, proving residents with complimentary access to a comprehensive array of health and wellness amenities including dedicated studios and spaces for group classes and training, indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball, squash and basketball courts, a full-service, fast-casual Life Cafe restaurant, LifeSpa salon and spa and much more. Restaurants, shops, entertainment and Wegmans at 3rd Ave are just steps away creating a village that fosters a healthy, socially connected and naturally environmentally friendly lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to expand our Life Time presence in Burlington with Nordblom Company in this new luxury residential development," said Parham Javaheri, Chief Property Development Officer and EVP at Life Time. "In addition to serving members and the community with our athletic club, we'll soon serve our new residents with this one-of-a-kind development as part of one vibrant campus that embraces the ethos of our healthy Way of life brand."

Unique to Life Time Living is the innovative Resident Concierge programming, which connects residents' at-home and in-club lifestyles to make healthy living easy and fun, including:

Weekly meal prep from LifeCafe, including prepared meal deliveries to residences. Meals can be tailored to meet each individual's Healthy Way of Life goals.

Personal training sessions and group fitness or studio class bookings, as well as personal wake-up calls and reminders when requested.

Securing appointments with Life Time's nutrition coaches for grocery shopping with residents.

Recommending and scheduling treatments with LifeSpa massage therapists for personalized treatments.

Designed from top to bottom with the modern resident in mind, each residence includes large windows for optimal natural lighting, spacious kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom soft-touch cabinetry, and living rooms designed for optimal comfort. Bedrooms offer walk-in closets and feature state-of-the-art sound proofing and black-out shades to ensure a comfortable environment for rest and recovery. Additional details, including how to join the Life Time Living Burlington waitlist, can be found by visiting www.living.lifetime.life/burlington.

Life Time Living debuted in Coral Gables, Fl., in August 2021 followed by Las Vegas, Nev., in September 2022. In addition to Burlington, another Life Time Living location will open in Stamford, Conn. this summer. More information on Life Time Living can be found at www.living.lifetime.life.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Nordblom Company

Nordblom is a real estate enterprise with a 99-year history of investing, managing, and developing properties throughout the New England region and select markets across the country. The company currently owns and manages office, commercial and multi-family properties in the New England and Carolina markets and is committed to creating dynamic work and living environments that further the quality of life for the people who occupy its properties. Headquartered in Burlington, MA with offices in Boston, Brookline, and Raleigh, North Carolina, Nordblom has $2 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.nordblom.com.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.