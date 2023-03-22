A New Star Is Born: Heineken® Silver Launches in U.S. as Premium Lower-Carb, Lower-Cal Beer

The crisp and refreshing lager with a clean finish joins a legendary portfolio as the brand's first innovation since 2019

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good times are soon to be in session with the debut of a great tasting and supremely drinkable new brew. Heineken® Silver is hitting shelves nationwide as a crisp and refreshing, lower-carb, lower-cal addition to Heineken's iconic lineup.

Heineken® Silver launches in the U.S. as a new premium lower-carb, lower-cal beer. (PRNewswire)

The most anticipated product launch in company history, Heineken Silver takes center stage as a premium new option in the light lager category that makes up nearly half of the U.S. beer market by volume. At 4% alcohol by volume (ABV), Heineken Silver is brewed specifically for the American palate with a more accessible flavor profile and 3.2g of carbs and 95 calories in a 12-oz serving.

Heineken Silver is crafted with malted barley, water, and a small but significant extra ingredient, Heineken's signature A Yeast. And it's brewed to create full-bodied flavor without a bitter finish, while staying true to Heineken's passion for quality and commitment to premium ingredients.

"Enjoying a crisp and refreshing lager sometimes comes at the expense of taste and quality, but beer lovers can say goodbye to compromise with the introduction of Heineken Silver," said Borja Manso Salinas, Vice President of Marketing for Heineken Brand. "It's crafted to meet the needs of a new generation of experience seekers with a lower-carb, lower-cal recipe that won't fill you up when you're getting down, making it the perfect choice for sipping at concerts, sporting events, or any occasion where friends gather to enjoy all of life's flavor."

Heineken Silver is rolling out nationally this spring in 12-oz slim cans, 12-oz bottles, and 24-oz cans. It will be available where other Heineken products are sold at both on-premise and off-premise retail channels across the country.

The product will be prominently featured at Heineken's famous partnership events throughout the year, including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the US Open Tennis Championships and Formula 1 races, and it will serve as the title sponsor of the much-anticipated Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 in November.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

