Newsmax, DIRECTV Finalize Renewal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV and Newsmax Media, Inc. announced today that they reached a business agreement for a multi-year distribution deal that will return the Newsmax channel to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on March 23, 2023.

When the two companies were initially unable to agree on financial terms to extend their carriage agreement, DIRECTV lost the rights to distribute the programming on January 25, 2023. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in the pay TV industry, and often consumers are caught in the middle.

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DIRECTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "As a standalone company, DIRECTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse customers over the next several years."

"This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers," said Bill Morrow, CEO of DIRECTV. "Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value – a reflection of the free market at work."

Newsmax will be available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse at no additional cost to customers, rejoining the now expanded and diversified news lineup which includes six 24/7 news networks – CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and The First.

This agreement marks DIRECTV's latest successful resolution of a carriage dispute, an unfortunate but increasingly frequent occurrence involving nearly every pay TV and streaming provider attempting to keep rising consumer costs in check. Over the past five years alone, the industry has endured no less than 140 distinct disputes pitting programmers or station groups against their primary distributors. While some resolve in as little as a few hours to days or weeks, others last several months to more than a year. During that same timeframe, DIRECTV has resolved public disputes with approximately 50 programmers or station groups, typically lasting a few days or weeks, but routinely extending to several months in some instances.

About NEWSMAX:

Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, one of the nation's leading news outlets. The Newsmax channel is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse.

About DIRECTV:

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service, and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry's best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

America's commercial video industry leader, DIRECTV for BUSINESS already serves more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, barbershops and salons, quick-serve restaurants, and other places where fans may gather to watch games. It enables travelers on airplanes and trains, watching live in stadium suites and casinos, and others on remote locations including offshore oil rigs the opportunity to always remain connected with their favorite teams.

