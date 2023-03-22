US BioTek Laboratories Launches MycoToxin Testing

To provide patients a clear picture of their toxic burden & how it's impacting their health

SHORELINE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories announces today that it is launching Mycotoxin testing. Mycotoxins are toxins released by thousands of mold species. The new testing evaluates 16 of the most common pathogenic mycotoxins providing insights into the potential toxic mold burden of patients.

Are Mycotoxins from molds making you sick? With a simple urine test you can better understand your toxic burden and how it is impacting your body on a mitochondrial level. (PRNewswire)

New testing provides insights into how toxins from mold are impacting your overall health and wellness.

"The unfortunate truth is that we are exposed to hundreds of toxins daily, many of which are from molds located within our own homes, places of work, and even the foods we eat," states Jack Frausing, US BioTek's Chief Executive Officer. "For some, they may have no symptoms from mycotoxin exposure, but for others, these exposures can have major consequences on their health."

Mycotoxins are known to disrupt the mitochondrial functions within the human body leading to symptoms like headaches, chronic fatigue, brain fog, but can also lead to more serious health conditions such as cancer and osteoarthritis. The health impacts of mold toxicity make mycotoxin testing imperative for those struggling with chronic symptoms.

New US BioTek Labs Mycotoxin Testing Includes:

MycoToxin Profile

MOE-Toxic Complete Profile

MycoToxin Testing is available as of March 22rd, 2023, to all practitioners with US BioTek accounts. To sign up for a free US BioTek Practitioner Account, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/create-account.

US BioTek account holders can request free specimen collection kits at https://www.usbiotek.com/request-kits

For more information on US BioTek Mycotoxin Panels visit https://info.usbiotek.com/mycotoxin-testing

More On US BioTek Laboratories

US BioTek Laboratories is an industry-leading international laboratory that pioneers testing methods that deliver quality results with the highest degree of reproducibility. US BioTek provides the most comprehensive food sensitivity, inhalant, and allergy testing along with convenient and comprehensive sexually transmitted infections, organic acids, environmental pollutants, and mycotoxin testing.

