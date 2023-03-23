Aspirion Names Spencer Allee as Chief Product Officer

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leader in technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management, announced today that it has named Spencer Allee as Chief Product Officer. In this role Allee will lead Aspirion's AI and machine learning teams as well as guide the company's product strategy and operating model to effectively leverage the company's unique technology to help clients manage complex claims and reimbursements.

"Through the innovative use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) across our solutions, Aspirion has effectively moved the needle in streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving claims recovery for our clients," said Miki Kapoor, Interim CEO of Aspirion. "Spencer's expertise will be key in further embedding intelligence into our platforms to dramatically scale the value of our solutions and gain access to new market segments."

Before joining Aspirion, Allee was Chief Al Officer, Head of Product at Ascent RegTech in Chicago, where he led the company's engineering, product management, Al, and legal domain expert teams. He also was Vice President of AI and Knowledge Platforms as well as Vice President of Data Science for the company. Prior to working with Ascent, Allee was Vice President of AI and Data Products at Tribune Publishing Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (with distinction) in economics from Yale University.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid as well as denials resolution and prevention, underpayment recovery, and aged AR. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. Aspirion serves over 1000 clients across 45 states, including 40% of the largest health systems in the U.S.

