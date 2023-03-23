CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN MAKES A SPLASH WITH 'A LA PISCINE' COLLECTION EXCLUSIVELY FOR NEIMAN MARCUS CUSTOMERS

The Parisian Maison creates exclusive collection and immersive activations to invite the integrated luxury retailer's customers into the enchanting world of Christian Louboutin

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Christian Louboutin, unveils exclusive collection "A La Piscine" to get customers summer ready. The collection features a full range of footwear and handbags in neon colors and exclusive splash print. It also includes newly added lifestyle product categories such as pet accessories, tumblers to stay hydrated at the pool, t-shirts with hand woven details, and limited-edition skateboards.

Meaning "at the swimming pool" in French, the collection is part of the luxury retailer's strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences by investing in its top luxury brands offering newness and exclusivity to the Neiman Marcus customer.

"Christian Louboutin has always inspired our luxury customers, and it's an honor he's chosen to create this unique expression of his brand exclusively for Neiman Marcus," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Through our integrated retail model, we are deepening relationships with our customers and the brands they desire most. This collection is the perfect example of our approach to create exceptional experiences for our loyal customers to make their lives extraordinary."

Neiman's customers are transported to a sunny Palm Springs day circa the '80s through the installation that features a pool, bar, lounge chairs, grass, and floor to ceiling palm trees. Merchandise is displayed throughout the space on neon glass tiles to capture the vibrancy of the collection. At the pinnacle of the activation, Christian Louboutin made a personal appearance at a poolside-themed soiree at Neiman Marcus NorthPark on March 21. Customers enjoyed French inspired hors d'oeuvres and cocktails while exploring the immersive installation complete with Louboutin "lifeguards."

"Neiman Marcus approached us to create a Spring/Summer capsule collection and pop-up experience for their customers," said Christian Louboutin. "The beginning of summer, for me sparks sweet 80's nostalgia, so I thought why not bring a pool party to Dallas to kick off the season."

This exclusive expression of the Christian Louboutin brand comes to life through Neiman's digital channels as well as in stores. The retail-tainment approach is just one way Neiman Marcus invites all customers to fully experience luxury across the three facets of its integrated retail model.

"A La Piscine exemplifies our modern approach to integrated luxury retail, bringing the most desired brands and our luxury customers together through curated assortments and exclusive activations," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "We are a relationship business and this partnership with Christian Louboutin is the perfect example of the strength of our relationships with our brand partners."

The exclusive collection is now available in all Neiman Marcus stores across the country and online at NeimanMarcus.com. The activations are available at Neiman Marcus' NorthPark and Beverly Hills stores throughout the remainder of March.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN:

Christian Louboutin established his business in the heart of Paris in 1992, first with a collection for Women followed by a Men's collection a few years later, both recognizable by the signature red lacquered sole. 2014 welcomed the launch of Christian Louboutin Beauté. In 2022, the House launched a new category dedicated to Kids and Pets: the LoubiFamily. With a prolific collection of shoes, leather goods, and accessories, Christian Louboutin now counts more than 140 points of sale around the world.

