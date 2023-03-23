Fibocom Announces the Private 5G Module FM160-PN to Accelerate the Private 5G Adoption in the North America Market

Fibocom FM160-PN is a high-performance 5G Sub-6GHz module with multi-MIMO technology, and dedicated band support for Private 5G deployments. The FM160-PN provides a reliable and cost-effective 5G experience for IoT devices being deployed on private networks.

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom Wireless Inc., a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, to launch the private 5G Sub-6GHz module FM160-PN, compliant with 3GPP Release 16 and support NR CA as well as CBRS band, the FM160-PN is tailor-made for private network applications such as manufacturing, logistics, 5G mining, utilities, etc.

(PRNewswire)

The adoption of private networks is increasing as more businesses recognize the benefits of this technology. A private 5G network is a dedicated network that is used exclusively by a single organization, it can be designed and customized to meet the specific needs of the organization, providing a high level of security, reliability, and performance. Legacy networks were challenged with the complexity of multiple industrial protocols and connected points， however by deploying a single 5G private network, organizations can truly ensure extreme low latency between different IoT assets as well as improve the management and security of sensitive data. As a key enabler in the private network 5G applications, the launch of Fibocom FM160-PN module helps enterprises to reduce the time to upgrade the end devices and support fast deployments.

Powered by Snapdragon X62, FM160-PN adopts a 4nm process which makes it optimized power performance. Packed in a standard M.2 form factor, the module also supports PCIe 4.0 and USB 3.1 high-speed interfaces. Compliant with 3GPP R16, the Fibocom FM160-PN delivers maximum 2.5Gbps (DL) and 0.9Gbps (UL) speed under 5G SA.

"Device readiness and availability are critical to driving adoption of private 5G across industry sectors. Fibocom's launch of the Private 5G-Ready module is an important step towards helping enterprises connect their devices directly to the private 5G network and expand its benefits for indoor and outdoor connectivity," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "We are pleased to see the adoption of CBRS shared spectrum by the industry ecosystem of device manufacturers."

"Private 5G networks are currently being used in a range of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and logistics, among others. These networks are expected to become more popular in the coming years as more businesses look to take advantage of the benefits that private 5G networks can offer. " Said Jim Engleson, Director Sales and Strategic Partnership at Fibocom. "I'm glad to say that we have launched the 5G private module tailor-made for the scenarios, we believed that with FM160-PN, the ability to provide faster, more reliable and secure connectivity, it will help more and more customers to manage and operate these networks effectively."

