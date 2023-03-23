Flogistix promotes Ali Sylvester to Director of Business Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City-based Flogistix is pleased to announce Ali Sylvester has been promoted to Director of Business Solutions. In this role, she will oversee IT operations, product ideation, and leverage technology to provide robust and scalable business solutions to energy customers and internal departments. The creation and oversight of these solutions assists Flogistix customers in ensuring optimal productivity and profits while capturing emissions and eliminating the need to vent or flare.

Ali has spent seven years working in technology solutions across a variety of industries and has extensive experience in project, product, and technology management. Prior to her promotion, Ali worked as Product Manager for Flogistix helping create and maintain some of Flogistix's vital technology products to meet customer needs.

"Flogistix is thrilled to promote Ali to this position," said Mims Talton III, President and CEO. "Her dedication is unmatched and her expertise in product management is vital to ensuring we run efficiently and continue to grow."

Ali earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Research from the University of Oklahoma.

A leader in production optimization and atmospheric solutions, Flogistix specializes in well-head compression, vapor recovery applications, and methane detection. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Flogistix operates in nearly every major U.S. shale play and basin and provides service through 15 regional field offices and warehouses located in 7 states. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com.

Media Contact: Kristin Hincke, khincke@flogistix.com, 405/206-0167

