JanOne Welcomes John Bonfiglio -- Veteran Biotech Executive, Deal Maker and Strategist -- to Top Management Team

Bonfiglio is known for raising capital, building start-ups, and leading successful biotech companies as CEO and COO.

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing non-addicting pain killers and treatments for underlying causes of pain, announced the hiring of John N. Bonfiglio, PhD, as interim president of its JanOne Biotech subsidiary. JanOne Biotech focuses on pain management for diabetic neuropathy, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), and other chronic pain conditions using innovative treatments developed by JanOne Inc.

JanOne (PRNewsfoto/JanOne) (PRNewswire)

Bonfiglio is known for raising capital, building start-ups, and leading successful biotech companies as CEO and COO.

Dr. Bonfiglio is a veteran leader in the biotech industry with a track record of raising capital, building start-ups and excelling in C-suite roles. After spending his early career at Allergan Pharmaceuticals and Baxter HealthCare, he turned to discovering, promoting and leading smaller biotech ventures. He was CEO at Peregrine Pharmaceuticals where he turned around the financially strapped public company.

During more than thirty years in the industry, his notable achievements include helping Cypress Bioscience reinvent itself as a neuro-pharmaceutical company and, as CEO of Immune Response Corporation, raising more than $50 million and restarting clinical trials in HIV and MS.

Currently he is a board member for Avipero and executive board member for Sequella, a US- based biotech company.

Tony Isaac, JanOne's CEO, welcomed Bonfiglio to JanOne's top management. He said, "We are delighted and honored to have Dr. Bonfiglio join us. His experience in running public biotech companies will prove invaluable to the progress of JanOne. Our entire team looks forward to working with him."

Dr. Bonfiglio expressed his "goals for collaborating with the well-respected scientific team at JanOne." He said, "We will plot a course for the approval of important therapies in the area of pain management and peripheral artery disease. The technologies will meet unmet medical needs and relieve avoidable patient suffering. I am excited by JanOne's potential to be successful in these areas."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of further clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

Media Contact:

ir@janone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JanOne Inc.